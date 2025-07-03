The Houston Rockets are feeling the vibes of a successful offseason … and we are less than two weeks into it. After trading for Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns, the Rockets re-signed key pieces and added more depth to a deep roster. The Rockets ended last season as the No. 2 seed but did not get out of the first round. Now, they aim to take down the Oklahoma City Thunder as the team to beat in the Western Conference.

Because the team is deep, some players had to be let go. One of those players is 6-foot-11 forward Jock Landale. Once Landale clears waivers, he'll be able to sign with any team. Landale has quietly been a contributor for three different teams and has 11 career starts between the Rockets, Suns, and San Antonio Spurs. Last season, Landale started three games and averaged 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. His 42 appearances were the lowest of his career.

In his final regular-season game against the Denver Nuggets, Landale scored 11 points in nine minutes. He shot 53.3% from the floor during the season, so there is value in his game. The Rockets simply didn't need his services any longer.

Article Continues Below

With Durant in the frontcourt with Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun, Houston is deep in that area. Steven Adams, Jeff Green, Tari Eason, and Cam Whitmore are back. Clint Capela returns to the Rockets, and Dorian Finney-Smith also signed with Houston. Head coach Ime Udoka has a ton of depth and size.

Durant is 36 years old but is coming off one of his best seasons. If he can stay healthy, then the Rockets will be a force in the West. A potential starting lineup of Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, KD, Smith Jr., and Sengun can compete with any in the league.

The offseason has only begun. Bill Simmons thinks the Rockets could be involved in more trades as summer progresses.

More Houston Rockets News
Aug 24, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; The Power player Cuttino Mobley (5) celebrates the 2018 Big 3 Championship after defeating 3's Company at Barclays Center . Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen feud recalled by former Rockets teammateZachary Draves ·
Former Rockets teammate says Yao Ming had Nikola Jokic type skills but was held back
Former Rockets teammate says Yao Ming had Nikola Jokic type skills but was held backJulian Ojeda ·
Featured image Kevin Durant
Bill Simmons hints that Rockets are loading up for huge 3 for 1 tradeJulian Ojeda ·
Jalen Green in Suns uniform, Kevin Durant in Rockets uniform, with caption below: WHAT IF??
3 Jalen Green trades that would’ve made more sense for Rockets than Kevin DurantJedd Pagaduan ·
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
NBA rumors: Rockets-Suns Kevin Durant deal could expand to historic 7-team tradeScotty White ·
Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka talks with forward Tari Eason (17) during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center.
John Hollinger blasts Rockets for ‘no wings’ team-building strategyAbdullah Imran ·