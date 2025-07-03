The Houston Rockets are feeling the vibes of a successful offseason … and we are less than two weeks into it. After trading for Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns, the Rockets re-signed key pieces and added more depth to a deep roster. The Rockets ended last season as the No. 2 seed but did not get out of the first round. Now, they aim to take down the Oklahoma City Thunder as the team to beat in the Western Conference.

Because the team is deep, some players had to be let go. One of those players is 6-foot-11 forward Jock Landale. Once Landale clears waivers, he'll be able to sign with any team. Landale has quietly been a contributor for three different teams and has 11 career starts between the Rockets, Suns, and San Antonio Spurs. Last season, Landale started three games and averaged 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. His 42 appearances were the lowest of his career.

In his final regular-season game against the Denver Nuggets, Landale scored 11 points in nine minutes. He shot 53.3% from the floor during the season, so there is value in his game. The Rockets simply didn't need his services any longer.

With Durant in the frontcourt with Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun, Houston is deep in that area. Steven Adams, Jeff Green, Tari Eason, and Cam Whitmore are back. Clint Capela returns to the Rockets, and Dorian Finney-Smith also signed with Houston. Head coach Ime Udoka has a ton of depth and size.

Durant is 36 years old but is coming off one of his best seasons. If he can stay healthy, then the Rockets will be a force in the West. A potential starting lineup of Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, KD, Smith Jr., and Sengun can compete with any in the league.

The offseason has only begun. Bill Simmons thinks the Rockets could be involved in more trades as summer progresses.