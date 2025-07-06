In their latest move of an active offseason, the Houston Rockets traded guard Cam Whitmore to the Washington Wizards on Saturday afternoon. While the move was somewhat surprising, the Rockets reportedly attempted to include Whitmore in their trade deal with the Phoenix Suns to acquire Kevin Durant.

Whitmore, 20, is undeniably an asset, but the Rockets appeared determined to cash in on his value before he becomes eligible for an extension in 2026. Houston offered his services to the Suns in addition to Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, but Phoenix preferred taking a slew of second-round picks, according to NBA insider Michael Scotto.

“Cam Whitmore was nearly traded to the Phoenix Suns in the Kevin Durant trade, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto tweeted. “Instead, Phoenix opted for more future second-round draft pick compensation. He averaged 10.8 points in 17.4 minutes in two seasons for the Rockets and turns 21 on July 8.”

Instead, the Rockets traded Whitmore to the Wizards for two second-round picks — one in 2026 and one in 2029. Houston reportedly had multiple offers for Whitmore but wanted to send him to a team where he has a “legitimate chance to thrive in his career,” per ESPN.

By joining the Wizards, the Rockets sent Whitmore back to his hometown area. The versatile guard was born and raised in Odenton, Maryland, roughly a 45-minute drive from Washington, D.C.

Rockets' new-look roster following Kevin Durant trade

Article Continues Below

Without Whitmore on the team, the Rockets furthered their 2025 offseason overhaul. Houston will debut an entirely new team in the fall, with Durant joining Clint Capela and Dorian Finney-Smith as the team's latest additions.

The Rockets extended Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr. and Steven Adams, while re-signing Jae'Sean Tate, Jeff Green and Aaron Holiday. However, with Green and Brooks departing, Houston loses its leading scorer and best perimeter defender. Durant will certainly replace the scoring that Green provided, but the team will miss Brooks' daily intensity that was the engine behind their elite defense.

Following the Durant deal, Houston also waived backup center Jock Landale, who subsequently signed with the Memphis Grizzlies. In total, they return just eight rotational players for the 2025-2026 season, including three starters. They will nonetheless be expected to improve on their 52-30 record from the previous year.