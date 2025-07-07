Jul 7, 2025 at 12:00 AM ET

The massive seven-team trade headlined by the Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets was finalized on Sunday after a complex review of all the moving pieces.

With this, fast-rising guard Jalen Green is officially headed to the Suns as part of the package offered by the Rockets to land star forward Kevin Durant.

There were high hopes for the 23-year-old Green when he was drafted by Houston as the second overall pick in 2021. While he has shown what it takes to be a franchise cornerstone, especially last season, ultimately, the Rockets didn't envision him as part of their future.

Still, Green expressed his love to Houston amid his departure.

“H-Town! Thank you for everything 🖤 The support and love from day one is something I’ll never forget🤞🏽 It’s forever🤘🏽,” said Green on Instagram.

Fans, meanwhile, expressed their gratitude to Green for being part of the squad for four seasons.

“We love you, JG!❤️” wrote a fan.

“Rocket for life! Go be great, JG ❤️,” echoed another fan.

“We gonna miss you, my boy 😎, commented a follower.

“If you can’t stop them, just make them regret 🔥,” said a supporter.

“You always have a home here 🙏🏽,” added a fan.

Green averaged 20.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in his four years with the Rockets. He helped them return to the playoffs last season as the second seed after a three-year absence. He, however, struggled in their first-round loss to the Golden State Warriors, putting up only 13.3 points on 37.2% shooting.

His subpar showing may have made him more expendable, as Houston made a slew of moves this offseason.

In Phoenix, he is expected to form a vaunted backcourt rotation with All-Star guards Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, although the latter is rumored to being bought out and shipped.

Aside from Green, the Rockets also sent veteran forward Dillon Brooks and draft considerations to the Suns.