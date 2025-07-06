After making their seven-team trade for Kevin Durant official, Rockets GM Rafael Stone and head coach Ime Udoka addressed the move for Durant in a press release. The Rockets announced that they have acquired Durant and will reunite with Clint Capela via a seven-team trade with the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and, of course, the Phoenix Suns.

Stone spoke about how Durant is considered to be one of the most effective scorers in NBA history and how the strides the Rockets made last season played a significant role in the decision to trade for him.

“Kevin impacts the game on both ends of the court and is one of the most efficient scorers in the history of basketball,” said Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone. “We liked the growth our team showed last season and believe Kevin’s skill set will integrate seamlessly.”

Head coach Ime Udoka addressed his past with Durant and his elite talent, noting that he is one of the most respected players of his generation.

“Having played against Kevin and coached him before, I know he’s the type of competitor who fits with what we’ve been building here in Houston,” Udoka said. “His skill level, love of basketball, and dedication to his craft have made him one of the most respected players of his generation, and my staff and I are excited to work with him.”

