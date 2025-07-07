To say the Houston Rockets had a strong offseason is a major understatement. The Rockets transformed themselves into a legitimate contender with the trade for Kevin Durant. Not only that, but the Rockets had a strong NBA free agency period as well with the signing of Dorian Finney-Smith as well as bringing back veterans Aaron Holiday, Jeff Green and Jae’Sean Tate.

The Rockets main roster and rotation for the 2025-26 season is set. This is a team ready to contend for an NBA Finals appearance. With Durant leading the way, there’s no reason to think this team couldn’t emerge from the Western Conference.

As of now, the team only has one open roster spot and two open two-way contract spots. The Rockets also agreed to a two-way contract with Kevon Harris, this past season’s G League Next Up Game MVP. There aren’t any earth-shattering moves the Rockets can make in NBA free agency this offseason that would have any major impact on the upcoming season.

However, there are still a couple of signings the Rockets could make that might end up paying off in the long run.

Rockets should sign James Johnson



As part of the Durant trade, the Rockets gave up Dillon Brooks who is going to the Phoenix Suns. That’s not a make-or-break move, but the Rockets are going to miss Brooks’ toughness and intensity more than they might realize. If the team wants to add someone of similar stature, they should look at veteran forward James Johnson.

At this point in his career, Johnson is here for two things; veteran presence in the locker room and the fact that he’s not afraid to get physical if need be. In fact, Johnson was ejected within two minutes from Game 6 of the NBA Finals, to a loud ovation from the Indiana Pacers home crowd.

Brooks brings more on the court that Johnson does at this point in their careers. But Johnson can help replicate the toughness and physicality that Brooks brought. The Rockets don’t really need him to play at all. Just to be able to use up six fouls if necessary, and send a message on the court. Plus, he’s a strong presence in the locker room. And he’ll come cheap at the minimum which is all the Rockets are able to offer.

If the 37-year-old is still interested in continuing his NBA career, the Rockets should pick up the phone and give him a call to see if he’d like an opportunity to contend for an NBA championship.

Rockets should re-sign N’Faly Dante



The next move the Rockets should make to end the offseason is re-signing second-year big man N’Faly Dante to a two-way contract. Dante went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, and was signed by the Rockets as a free agent. He was able to secure a two-way contract and stuck with the team all season.

Dante appeared in only four NBA games as a rookie, but he did average 6.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 76.9 percent in about 12 minutes of play. He spent most of his rookie year in the G League getting reps with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He appeared in 42 games with Rio Grande and averaged 15.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.1 blocked shots. He shot 74.4 percent from the field.

Dante is an intriguing young big man with good rebounding and defensive instincts. He’s a finisher at the basket and a good lob threat. The Rockets obviously don’t have room for him on the regular roster to get meaningful minutes. But to keep him around on a two-way contract and continue developing in the G League is perfect for them.

He is a restricted free agent and the Rockets tendered a qualifying offer, as per Ben DuBose of Rockets Wire. Dante is playing summer league with the team as well and a strong showing could play a role in his potential future with the team.