Jalen Green fires back at ‘mfs that never played’ criticizing his game

Houston Rockets’ young star Jalen Green fired back at his critics that never played basketball on his Twitter account.

“it be the mfs that never played basketball in they life to sit there and talk bout someone’s game,” Green tweeted.

It is unclear what specific criticism he is responding to. There was a recent video posted from a show called “Locked on NBA” with the hosts questioning Jalen Green’s ceiling.

The hosts of the show came to the conclusion that Green may develop into a pure scorer rather than a star in the NBA. They mentioned how many of his points feel empty and that he needs to “evolve more as a playmaker.”

Whether Jalen Green is responding to this specific criticism or other criticism, there is no question that he’s an up-and-coming star. Green also understands the Rockets are in a rebuilding phase. His maturity at a young age allows him to be patient and continue growing as a player as the Rockets continue to develop talent.

Jalen Green sent the following message to Rockets fans ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

“Stay tuned, stay excited, stay with us,” Green said. “I mean its a rebuild. Just believe in the process, believe in the people that we have here. We are going to come here, work hard and hopefully this year, next year, the year after that we are just going to take off. So just stay patient with us.”

Jalen Green has a bright future as the leader for the Rockets despite any criticism thrown his way.