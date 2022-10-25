Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. got into it late in the Houston Rockets’ close win over the red-hot Utah Jazz. The fiery moment was caught on camera with what seemed like some spicy words being exchanged.

Jabari Smith and Jalen Green had words on the bench. (via @DeuceThomas) pic.twitter.com/wNxqPlnIGJ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 25, 2022

After the game, Jalen Green was asked about the argument. The Rockets cornerstone was adamant that it was nothing more than two passionate players in the heat of the moment. According to Rockets reporter Adam Spolane, Green called it “nothing at all”:

“It’s gonna happen,” Jalen Green said of his visible beef with Jabari Smith Jr. “Heat of the moment, all that matters is we got out there and finished the game.”

He then went on the compliment his teammate further during the postgame presser:

“He’s super talented,” Jalen Green continued. Has the gifts to be a two-way player, he’s so long and can guard any position, and at the same time he can shoot the ball.”

Both players know that they’ll be going to war together for a very long time. Holding a grudge against one another over what’s likely to have been a trivial matter won’t bode well towards building chemistry with one another.

They’re two supremely talented players who play different positions and can easily play off one another. It’s clear that Jalen green acknowledges that and made sure to bury the hatchet before it turned into anything that could linger.

Of course, it helps that the Rockets also escaped with the win in the contest. It’s easy to forgive your teammates when you get that W.