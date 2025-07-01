Kevin Durant hasn’t played a minute for the Houston Rockets, but he’s already making his presence felt, not with a ball in hand, but with a microphone in front of him. On the latest episode of Mind the Game, Durant joined LeBron James and Steve Nash to talk hoops, per Houston chronicle. Not trades. Not gossip. Just the art of basketball.

The episode was recorded before his trade to Houston, but what Durant said still carries weight for what lies ahead. Since 2020, he has hit over 41 percent of his three-pointers while averaging only 5.5 attempts per game. That is intentional. “The midrange game is coming back for sure,” he told LeBron and Nash, signaling a shift in how elite scorers navigate the floor.

Durant made it clear that not every player should be told to launch threes. “You can’t tell Bron, Luka or Austin Reaves not to shoot midrange shots. Just be you,” he said. Shot selection should match a player’s skill set, not just a spreadsheet.

He recalled a game from his Phoenix days against Cleveland when Celtics forward Georges Niang told him to shoot more threes. Durant disagreed. “The dudes around me need to shoot more threes. I’m playing my game.” If the defense collapses, he’ll kick it out. But if the clock is ticking down, the best scorer needs to take charge.

A message for Houston: Let the scorers cook

Durant spelled it out clearly. “When there’s five or six seconds left, give it to your best player,” he said. “If he pulls up from midrange, that’s a good shot.” What teams should avoid is putting the ball in the hands of a role player like Dorian Finney-Smith or Royce O’Neale with two seconds on the clock and hoping for a contested three. That kind of offense is not built to last.

Steve Nash backed the sentiment. The midrange is not outdated. It just needs to be taken by the right players. “It has to come from the right dudes,” Nash said. Role players stretch the floor, but stars break defenses with rhythm, timing, and precision.

After Houston struggled in the halfcourt during their playoff exit against Golden State, Kevin Durant’s mindset offers something new. This is not about looking flashy. It is about trusting instincts, playing smart, and getting the best shot when the moment demands it.

More Celebrity News
Draymond Green, NBPA
Warriors’ Draymond Green says ‘PA made a sh– deal’, torches second apronBurtland Dixon ·
Injured WWE Superstar Liv Morgan, who is currently out with a shoulder injury, who got a message from her Judgment Day stablemate Finn Bálor.
WWE Tag Team Champ sends message to injured Liv MorganAndrew Korpan ·
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and his wife Ronika Stone, who had their wedding over the weekend.
Jordan Love’s wife Ronika Stone turns heads with wedding photosAndrew Korpan ·
Josh Allen Hailee Steinfeld
Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld wedding had this Bills traditionAutumn Hawkins ·
Olivia Munn Aaron Rodgers
Olivia Munn on being blamed for causing Aaron Rodgers’ family dramaAutumn Hawkins ·
Devin Haney
Devin Haney’s ex claims he pushed her while pregnant, granted restraining orderAutumn Hawkins ·