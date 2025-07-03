Kevin Durant getting traded to the Houston Rockets was already big news, but it sounds like it could be getting even bigger. According to a new report from The Athletic, this could end up being a record-breaking trade. The Rockets and Suns are looking into expanding the trade to include seven total teams. The new teams mentioned are the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

“League sources tell The Athletic that the Rockets and Suns are working on expanding the Kevin Durant trade into a deal that would involve a league-record seven teams,” the report states. “Other teams involved in negotiations at the moment include the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources say.”

While there is still some stuff to finalize here, it sounds like much of this expanded Kevin Durant trade has already gone down.

“At least in the iterations of the deal discussed so far, most of the recognizable names are from trades that have already been agreed to and reported but not yet finalized,” the report continued.

A lot of what is expected to go down has already been agreed upon, but they haven't and can't be finalized yet.

“The Hawks would be sending Clint Capela to the Rockets in what would become a sign-and-trade, league sources say,” the report adds. “Durant would go to Houston. The previously reported return for him, including Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green, would go to Phoenix. Only five players who were in the NBA last season are being discussed in the current iteration of the trade, as of now: Durant, Brooks, Green, Clint Capela and Daeqwon Plowden, league sources say. The rest of the players being discussed are all from already-agreed-upon draft-night trades that are yet to be finalized and can't be until July 6.”

Kevin Durant to the Rockets is still the big aspect of this trade, but still, it could set an NBA record.