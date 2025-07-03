The Houston Rockets have turned heads this 2024–25 NBA offseason, with their biggest move being the stunning trade for Kevin Durant. The franchise, after a 52-30 season and a seven-game first-round playoff exit to the Golden State Warriors, made it clear that mediocrity would no longer be tolerated. However, despite aggressive moves, former NBA executive John Hollinger has raised serious concerns about the team’s construction, specifically, its lack of traditional wings.

Appearing on The Zach Lowe Show, Hollinger, the former Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Memphis Grizzlies, sharply criticized Houston’s roster balance.

“There are no real wings on this team,” Hollinger asserted. “And there is one point guard that they trust.”

He stressed that the Rockets’ current lineup leans heavily on bigs and forwards, rather than versatile, two-way perimeter players typically categorized as wings.

In response, The Ringer’s Zach Lowe challenged Hollinger’s stance by citing players like Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, and newly acquired Dorian Finney-Smith, all of whom are expected to play significant minutes on the wing. Still, Hollinger remained unconvinced, arguing that in a vacuum, those players project more as power forwards than true wings.

The Rockets have indeed added high-profile talent. The centerpiece acquisition, Kevin Durant, averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game last season while shooting 52.7% from the field. His elite scoring and experience as a 14-time All-Star immediately elevate Houston’s championship aspirations. However, the cost was steep, as Houston sent Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and five second-round picks to the Phoenix Suns.

Houston also re-signed veterans Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams and secured Finney-Smith on a four-year, $53 million deal. Finney-Smith, who averaged 8.7 points per game and shot 41.4% from 3 during stints with the Nets and Lakers, brings needed 3-and-D capabilities. They also reacquired former center Clint Capela for $21.5 million over three years.

Thompson posted strong numbers in his sophomore season with 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Eason added 12.0 points and 1.7 steals per contest, forming a disruptive defensive duo with Thompson. Still, Hollinger argues that while versatile, these players are better suited to the four-spot than as classic wings.

GM Rafael Stone and owner Patrick Fertitta have doubled down on their core, extending head coach Ime Udoka and holding onto valuable supporting players like Jeff Green, Aaron Holiday, Jae’Sean Tate, and Jabari Smith Jr.

Ultimately, while the Rockets have compiled impressive individual talent, there are still concerns about whether their lineup is built to match up with the wing-heavy teams out West.