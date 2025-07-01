NBA legends Steve Nash and LeBron James have a podcast called “Mind The Game.” It has taken over as of late and has produced some great content since it first began in 2024. Nash took over for JJ Redick, who happened to become the Los Angeles Lakers head coach a few months after starting that podcast.

Mind The Game had had some other current NBA players on, including Luka Doncic, and now Kevin Durant. When they chatted with Luka, that was the first time he really sat down and talked about the massive trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers. Nash and Luka bonded over certain things like soccer, while LeBron got to know his new teammate a bit more.

In the latest episode of Mind The Game, Nash, James, and Durant discussed topics like Durant's legacy, why and how he expanded his game, and his early evolution in OKC. At the very end of the episode, the three joked about the evolution of the league.

Durant: “You had two dudes at the box.”

Nash: “Bunch of power forwards in the league.”

Durant: “Most of the time, the whole league was running floppy. That’s the go-to set. So we’ve got eight guys inside the three-point line.”

James: “And all they do is lift upper body. Up top, not a game. They weren’t working on their legs back then, man.”

Durant: “It’s all just pushing and shoving.”

James: “Pushing and shoving, bro. It’s all strong men, like Gold’s Gym.”

They aren't wrong. The way the NBA is played today is very different from what we saw before. Instead of a minimum of four big men on the floor at all times, we see a new wave that forces teams to spread the floor with more shooting. Backing down in the post and using up the 24 seconds on the shot clock for a floater in the paint or a mid-range jumper isn't up to the standard. Now, it's hitting the first open look three possible and aiming for 120+ points.

The second part of the Durant interview should release in the coming weeks.