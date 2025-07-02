Kevin Durant may have recently changed shops and will be seen playing for the Houston Rockets next season. However, that is expected to bring forth no change to his online activities. Known for his tendency to speak out on social media, the Slim Reaper is in no mood to listen to calls to curtail his X activity.

“Shutup. I’ll troll on Twitter til the day I expire. Dont let me distract you dweeb,” The Rockets star responded to one user calling on him to not get into ‘random fights’ online. The former Suns star and two-time NBA champion did not just refuse to back down, he claimed that he will be continuing his online activities until the day he ‘expires.’

The user had ironically called Durant ‘one of the greatest of this generation.’

“What have they achieved in life? There are very few like you who mastered their arts, who reached the pinnacle in their field, and you are one of them, and no random stranger can change that,” the user had claimed.

Kevin Durant throws major insults after an argument with fan

It all started when Durant was initially irked by another user criticizing his comments about the OKC Thunder. Durant, who spent nine seasons at the Thunder, played eight of them alongside Russell Westbrook, and also formed a ‘big 3’ with James Harden for three seasons.

In a clip, the brand new Rockets star had claimed that what the three created early on played a role in preparing the Thunder for their future success. However, one user criticized Durant in response, claiming that he walked out on his former team.

“Stop cryin lame,” Durant was quick to hit back. When the same user claimed that they could not wait to see him fail at the Rockets as well, Durant went a step further.

“Your mom hates that you haven’t succeeded at anything,” he wrote, kickstarting an entertaining exchange on X.

Kevin Durant left OKC Thunder back in 2016 after leading them to the Western Conference Finals, where they lost to the Golden State Warriors. He ended up forming a super-team at Golden State with the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, and won two back-to-back NBA championships in three years, before joining the Brooklyn Nets.

Needless to say, as KD himself pointed out, similar interactions on social media may continue for the time being, and beyond.