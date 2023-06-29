The Houston Rockets have officially made a decision on the final season of Kenyon Martin Jr.'s four-year, $6.1 million deal. Per Kelly Iko of The Athletic, GM Rafael Stone has elected to exercise their $1.9 million team option on the 22-year-old.

This decision comes amid serious speculation that the Rockets were considering the possibility of moving on from the youngster via trade this summer, with Iko telling Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that there are several teams headlined by fellow Texas club in the Dallas Mavericks that have shown interest in the swingman.

Kenyon Martin has spent his first three seasons in the association with the Rockets, with 2022-23 serving as arguably his best. Through 82 games played, the wing would go on to post per-game averages of 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 56.9% from the field.

Despite his impressive productivity and this decision by the organization to pick up his 2023-24 option, however, the front office has created somewhat of a logjam at the wing position already his summer what with the addition of two first-round selected talents in Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore during the 2023 NBA Draft.

Add in the fact that they're also looking into adding veteran talents to their rather youthful rotation, and it seems as though the decision to keep Kenyon Martin Jr. around may actually be hampering his upside potential, as he will almost certainly see a decrease in minutes.

Houston picking up his final year under contract may not necessarily mean he'll remain in Space City, as he's still viewed as a serviceable two-way commodity who teams could feasibly land by means of the trade route for a reasonable package.