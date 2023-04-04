It’s always going to be a curious affair when a coach or player brings up their contracted unprompted.

Even more so when its Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas, who relays that he hasn’t heard anything from general manager Rafael Stone or owner Tilman Fertitta regarding his playing future, per Adam Spolane of SportsRadio 610.

The Rockets, 19-60, have the worst record in the West and second-worst record in the NBA.

Not that anyone was expecting the young core to win a championship, but the talent they’ve drafted is truly promising, so they may have had higher expectations for their group in light of that.

Aside from their actual win-loss record are the factors contributing to their inability to win more games.

Youth aside, the Rockets played without discipline for a fair amount of the season and Silas didn’t help by refusing to give them a true offensive framework to work within. Much of their offense simply comes down to pick-and-rolls with second-year center Alperen Sengun or one-on-one battles that Sengun, second-year guard Jalen Green, and 23-year-old guard Kevin Porter Jr. have with their matchups.

Not that they aren’t skilled enough to win those matchups a fair number of times but it’s hardly producing wins for the young Rockets, which shows.

Lastly, though far from least important, is a long-standing suspicion that Silas has lost the locker room.

This could be the ultimate deciding factor in his future, as a coach’s pedigree hardly matters if his team is unwilling to listen to him or he’s unable to get through to them. Though there are many that want to give Silas the chance to improve, as young coaches have to learn just as young players do, there’s a short leash for head coaches.

“I am proud of the job that I’ve done,” Silas says. “Whatever happens, happens….”