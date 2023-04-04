The Houston Rockets will be getting an early start on their offseason plans.

At 19-60 they have the worst record in the Western Conference and the second-worst record in the NBA. In an era where tanking has become popular, that would almost sound good.

However, as a proud franchise with a legacy to uphold, the Rockets fan base and franchise both deserve better than mediocrity.

Here are three major offseason fixes the Rockets must make in order to reach the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

3 major offseason fixes Rockets must make to reach 2024 NBA Playoffs

1. Be all-in on acquiring talent

The first order of business will be for the Rockets to be all-in on upgrading their roster.

This doesn’t just mean the trade market or free agent market, although the Rockets could also look there for immediate help. This also includes the NBA Draft.

Unfortunately, each of these is as unpredictable as the next.

Yet, the future for the Rockets will become a lot clearer after mid-May, when the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery is held. If the Rockets wind up with a top-3 pick in the NBA Draft — they’ll be in position to add Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, or Brandon Miller — all potential stars at the next level.

Houston could keep one of those picks, sure. They could also try to trade the pick for a veteran that accelerates their timeline, such as Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown.

Whether they stick with the young talent or move it for an established star, the Rockets will know what types of players to target in free agency as they build around their new-look core.

2. Find a starting point guard

Unless they acquire a starting point guard in the draft or via trade, they’ll need to sign one in free agency.

The primary reason is that Porter simply functions better off-ball, and if he’s to remain part of their core he needs to be more efficient. Furthermore, a primary decision-maker that’s less concerned about scoring himself than getting his team the easiest possible shot would greatly enhance the offense.

Former face of the franchise James Harden may be the primary point guard target of the Rockets, who they could acquire in free agency if he declines his player option for the 2023-24 season.

However, they could also try to swing a trade for a player such as Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones. Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons could be another option, especially if he returns to full health before the season.

In the draft, there are a number of point guard prospects that excel.

Nonetheless, only a couple worth drafting when TyTy Washington still looks to be a promising talent.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Anthony Black is a potential top-5 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Though he needs work as outside shooters, his length and passing prowess will allow him to fit alongside the rest of the starters. His size and overall defensive potential differentiate him from Washington, while his ability to play within the flow of the offense should appeal to his scoring-minded teammates.

3. Find a new head coach

No matter what, the Rockets can’t afford to head into the 2023-24 season with Stephen Silas as the head coach.

They need a new voice, a new leader, and new ideas in order to maximize the ability of their roster and its easier to find that in a new person than to expand a grand change or growth by Silas.

That said, there are a number of names that could become popular during the head coaching search.

Former head coaches like Ime Udoka, Kenny Atkinson and Frank Vogel are already hearing their name in rumors. Former and current assistant coaches like Becky Hammon or Chris DeMarco could find themselves being interviewed for their first chance to become head coach. The Rockets may even consider an in-house hire, like John Lucas II.

Frankly, the Rockets may need to cast their net as far and wide as possible, taking their search overseas if they have to.

This stage of their development is crucial with so many of their young players in their first or second season with the team. Rather than waste their potential with hasty decisions, Houston needs to take their time and find the right person for an incredibly important job.