The Colorado Rockies and starter Kyle Freeland shut down the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night. Freeland entered with a 6.23 ERA, but he looked like a good pitcher for one game versus the Halos. Colorado won 2-1 and bounced back from a Tuesday loss in which it blew a four-run lead. This series has boomeranged all over the place, spitting out unexpected results and sharp plot twists. The Angels have sent starting pitchers to the mound each of the past two games who entered the action with ERAs over five runs. However, one pitcher — Griffin Canning — got shelled on Tuesday. The other, Davis Daniel, pitched really well on Wednesday. It has been that kind of series. Nothing consistently flows into the next game. This series is a textbook example of why betting on two bad teams — in any sport — is very risky. There's a reason the prices are better for these kinds of games: They are harder to pick. It is in the nature of a good team to be reliable, and therefore a more trustworthy betting option. It is in the nature of a bad team to veer all over the place and lack the consistency of a trusted betting option (unless that team is bet against, such as the Chicago White Sox). As you can see below, if you correctly pick the moneyline winner, you'll get odds lower than -130. Do you feel lucky? Let's look at the pitching matchup for the final game of this series.

Rockies-Angels Projected Starters

Ryan Feltner vs. Carson Fulmer

Ryan Feltner (1-10) has a 4.99 ERA. Feltner is not an especially good pitcher, but he has also been extremely unlucky this season. He has pitched a few really good ballgames against the Giants over the past few weeks, but he has nothing to show for it. No one would say Feltner has pitched at an above-average level this season, but a Rockies pitcher with an ERA anywhere under five runs — factoring Coors Field into the equation — is not horrible. Below-average, maybe, but not terrible. Yet, Feltner has just one win in 11 decisions. He has not gotten much of any run support from a Colorado lineup which has been underachieving for most of the season. Feltner probably can't believe how little run support he has received. To his credit, he has kept his head down and has battled hard. He has not given up on himself or his teammates. It's a quietly admirable story in what has been a lost season for the Rockies.

Last Start: Saturday, July 27 versus the San Francisco Giants: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 4 BB, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: 12 starts, 67 IP, 64 H, 41 R, 7 HR, 24 BB, 58 K

Carson Fulmer (0-0) has a 3.77 ERA. He hasn't made many starts this season, getting some work as a reliever before moving into the rotation. That's why, when you look at his home splits, Fulmer has over 31 innings pitched but only two starts. His body of work represents a small sample size, but within the range of what he has done, he has been very good. Let's see if he can maintain his numbers and his positive trends as he begins to pile up more innings and see more hitters.

Last Start: Friday, July 26 versus the Oakland Athletics: 5 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: 2 starts, 31 1/3 IP, 14 H, 9 R, 3 HR, 9 BB, 31 K

Here are the Rockies-Angels MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Angels Odds

Colorado Rockies: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: +106

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: -124

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Rockies vs Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET/6:38 p.m. PT

TV: MLB (Rockies) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels' Carson Fulmer is untested and unproven. The Rockies scored just two runs on Wednesday and should score a lot more here.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

Betting against Ryan Feltner on the moneyline has been hugely profitable this season. Go back to that well one more time.

Final Rockies-Angels Prediction & Pick

We have bet incorrectly on this series the past two nights. We're going to pass on this one but will note that the over should hit in a matchup of unproven pitchers.

