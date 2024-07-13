Christian Scott heads to the mound for the New York Mets as they face the Colorado Rockies. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Mets prediction and pick.

Rockies-Mets Projected Starters

Ryan Feltner vs. Christian Scott

Ryan Feltner (1-8) with a 5.29 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP

Last Start: Feltner went seven innings in his previous start, giving up four hits and three walks. He gave up two runs, with one earned, and took the loss to the Reds.

2024 Road Splits: Feltner has made ten road starts this year, going 1-6 with a 4.24 ERA and a .259 opponent batting average.

Christian Scott (0-2) with a 4.15 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP

Last Start: Scott went 5.2 innings in his previous start, giving up a hit, a walk, and a home run. Two runs would score as he did not factor into a decision and the Pirates beat the Mets.

2024 Home Splits: In three home starts this year, Scott is 0-1 with a 3.71 ERA and a .197 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Mets Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-111)

Moneyline: +188

New York Mets: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch the Rockies vs. Mets

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

TV: COLOR/SNY

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies are 21st in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 16th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging. Ryan McMahon has led the way this year. He is hitting .272 this year with 14 home runs and 45 RBIs. He has also scored 48 times this year. Brenton Doyle has also had a great year. He is hitting .277 on the year with a .346 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 53 runs scored.

Further, Doyle has stolen 20 bases this year. Ezequiel Tovar is also having a solid year. He is hitting .265 on the year with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs. Further, he has scored 43 times in the year.

Brenton Doyle has been on fire in the last week. He is hitting .409 over the previous week with a .536 on-base percentage. He has three home runs and seven RBIs while scoring four times. Sam Hillard is also hitting well as of late. He has hit .300 in the last week with two home runs and three RBIs. He has scored three times in the last week. Ryan McMahon is also hot right now. He is hitting .360 over the last week, with an RBI and two runs scored. The Rockies are hitting well as a team as of late. They are hitting .231 over the last week with eight home runs and 21 runs scored in seven games.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are tenth in the majors in runs scored while sitting tenth in batting average, tenth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging. Brandon Nimmo has led the way this year. He is hitting .252 on the year with a .365 on-base percentage. He has 17 doubles, 16 home runs, and 62 RBIs. Nimmo has also stolen eight bases and scored 59 times. Pete Alonso is also slugging well. He is hitting .242 on the year with a .322 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, 49 RBIs and 51 runs scored. Francisco Lindor rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .249 this year with a .317 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs and 48 RBIs. Lindor has also stolen 16 bases and scored 62 times.

Brandon Nimmo comes into the game hot. He is hitting .321 in the last week with three home runs and ten RBIs. Further, he has stolen a base and scored five times. Francisco Lindor is also hot. He is hitting .280 in the last week with a .419 on-base percentage. He has a home run and five RBIS while scoring five times in the last week. Harrison Bader is also playing well. He is hitting .318 in the last week but has just two RBIs. He does have four runs scored in the last week though.

Current Mets have 20 career at-bats against Ryan Feltner. They have hit .350 against him with a home run and five RBIs. The home run comes from Pete Alonso, who is two for three against Feltner with two RBIs and a walk. Meanwhile, Jeff McNeil is two for four with an RBI as well.

Final Rockies-Mets Prediction & Pick

Ryan Feltner has been awful for the Rockies this year. He has given up four or more runs in five of his last seven starts. Further, with how the Mets are hitting, they should be able to score plenty of runs against him. Still, the best play in this game is not on a side. The Rockies have been hitting better and should get some runs as well. Take the over in this one.

Final Rockies-Mets Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5 (-105)