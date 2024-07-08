For the third year in a row and fourth overall in his career, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is going to play in the MLB All-Star Game after getting selected as a reserve behind Philadephia Phillies star Bryce Harper.

“I am so honored to be selected as an All-Star and represent the @Mets!” Alonso wrote as a caption to his Instagram video post announcing his All-Star inclusion and participation in the Derby.

“I’m excited to announce that I will participate in the Home Run Derby!!! #LFGM”

Getting an All-Star nod also meant that Alonso would be bringing his power stuff to the Home Run Derby — again. Alonso previously told The New York Post that the Derby would be a likely option for him if he managed to sneak into the National League's All-Star roster.

Alonso has won the event twice before and he will now be going for his third title. This will also be the fifth time participating in the Derby. One more win and Alonso would tie the great and Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey for most Derby titles in MLB history.

Last year, Alonso got eliminated by Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez in the first round. Rodriguez also knocked Pete Alonso out in the semifinal round of the 2022 edition of the Derby.

Apart from Alonso, Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles and Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to contend for the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby title.

Through his first 88 games in the 2024 MLB regular season, the 29-year-old Alons0 is slashing .243/.325/.464 with a total of 18 home runs and 48 RBIs to his name. For what it's worth, Alonso's home run rate is at 4.7 percent — down from his 7.0 percent rate in 2023.

Fans react to Pete Alonso's 2024 MLB All-Star, Home Run Derby announcement

“Congratulations to Pete Alonso for making his fourth All Star team What is it that Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo need to do to be on an All Star team, though?” shared @PSLToFlushing.

“3-PETE INCOMING 🐻‍❄️🔶🔷🔥🏆,” wrote @CaseyJ_516.

@4DTOUGH shares the same sentiment, saying “go ahead and give him the trophy now!”

Meanwhile, @Geokobby_ said “Awesome for Pete.. keep going champ.”

While many fans, especially Mets supporters, are voicing their excitement over Alonso's All-Star and Derby participation, others feel that he shouldn't have been selected for the Midsummer Classic in the first place.

A lot of them believe that a player like Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman and known Dodger Stadium monster Christian Walker deserves the spot that was given to Alonso more.

“All of a sudden I am here pissed off that Pete Alonso has been named an All-Star. Christian Walker has been clearly better than Alonso this year, and Lindor and Nimmo both deserve it more for the Mets. I love Pete, but come on man,” wrote @FinkelsteinRyan.

“Christian Walker misses out on the All-Star Game, despite having a 142 OPS+ and twice as much WAR as Pete Alonso,” chimed in @theo_mackie.

“Absolutely no clue how Luis Arraez, Marcus Semien & Pete Alonso made the all star team” stated @GiraffeNeckMarc.

“Christian Walker victimized by the ‘every team needs to have an All-Star' rule. He's having a far better season than Pete Alonso, who is the Mets' only representative,” opined @Vincemarotta.

“I love Pete Alonso, however, Francisco Lindor should be the one going to the All-Star Game,” per @CalmYourMitts.