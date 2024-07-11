The Colorado Rockies will end their four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at the Great American Ballpark. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Rockies-Reds prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Rockies-Reds Projected Starters

Austin Gomber vs. Carson Spiers

Austin Gomber (2-5) with a 4.47 ERA

Last Start: Gomber had a good performance in his last outing, going seven innings, allowing one earned run, six hits, and striking out three in a win over the Kansas City Royals.

2024 Road Splits: Gomber has been poor on the road, going 1-4 with a 5.44 ERA over nine starts away from Coors Field.

Carson Spiers (2-2) with a 3.64 ERA

Last Start: Spiers struggled in his last outing, going 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on eights hits, striking out three, and walking two in a start against the Detroit Tigers.

2024 Home Splits: Spiers is 1-1 with a 3.67 ERA over six starts at the Great American Ballpark.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Reds Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +176

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Reds

Time: 1:10 PM ET/10:10 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies have not had a good season. They entered Wednesday with a record of 32-60 and are the worst team in baseball. Unfortunately, their game has suffered in all aspects. Despite playing half of their games at Coors Field. the Rockies are only 14th in batting average and 23rd in home runs. Colorado also ranks just 22nd in on-base percentage and runs and 15th in slugging percentage.

Ezequiel Tovar is the leadoff hitter. However, he has struggled to start the series, going 1 for 7. His stats over the previous six games are even worse, as Tovar came into Wednesday mired in an ugly 1 for 30 stretch. Therefore, he has to snap out of this slump.

Ryan McMahon is a popular trade prospect. However, he ignored the noise and continued to produce for the Rockies, engaging in a 7-15 stretch. Brendan Rodgers has been consistent for the most part, coming into the action with a batting average of .282 with five home runs, 28 RBIs, and 31 runs. Meanwhile, Elias Diaz is hitting .292 with five home runs with 29 RBIs, and 21 runs. These two hitters need to do more to help the Rockies.

Pitching has unsurprisingly been horrible, as the Rockies rank last in the majors in team ERA. It has been difficult for the starters and the bullpen. Gomber has hit six innings in three of four starts. Sadly, not hitting this mark will turn the game over to a bullpen that has often imploded, including allowing seven runs in the series-opening game.

The Rockies will cover the spread if they can spring out to an early lead. Then, they need Gomber to avoid a meltdown.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are hanging around in the playoff race. They came into Wednesday's action with a 44-48 record and were just 3.5 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final spot in the National League Wildcard.

Matt McLain will return soon from a devastating shoulder injury that has cost him the entire season. In the meantime, Elly De La Cruz is still around, leading the Reds in hits and home runs. Jonathan India and Spencer Steer have done enough to keep the lineup flowing, but getting McLain back soon will help. In this game, the Reds will rely on De La Cruz, India, and Steer to try and drive some runners home across the plate.

The Reds are solid on the mound, ranking 10th in team ERA. Now, they hope their starting pitcher can recover from a mediocre outing. The bad start ended a string of two straight quality starts for Spiers. When he is done, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is seventh in baseball in team ERA.

The Reds will cover the spread if De La Cruz can get on base and swipe a bag or two, putting himself in scoring position to manufacture some runs. Then, they need a good outing from Spiers.

Final Rockies-Reds Prediction & Pick

The Rockies are the worst team in baseball and have been pitiful on the road, managing just 12 wins coming into Wednesday. Additionally, the Rockies have come into the day being average at covering the spread (44-48), while the Reds were one of the best (51-41) at covering the odds. The Reds covered the odds over the first two games of the series. Consequently, the Rockies are so bad we expect it to happen again here in the series finale.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Rockies-Reds Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+100)