With their 38-65 record, nearly every player on the Colorado Rockies will be available at the MLB trade deadline. Nearly being the keyword, as the Rockies have at least one player they have no plans on moving.

Colorado has consistently told teams that third baseman Ryan McMahon isn't available for trade, via Jorge Castillo of ESPN. Even with their firm stance, the Rockies should still expect some calls.

McMahon is in the middle of the first All-Star season of his eight-year MLB career. He is hitting .270 with 15 home runs, 47 RBI and three stolen bases. With five more home runs and 13 extra RBI, McMahon will reach his fifth-straight season of 20+ home runs and 60+ RBI.

His streak dates back to his third season in 2019, however the CO-VID shortened 2020 season messed with the record books. Regardless, McMahon has proven to be a consistent threat and a more than valued member of Colorado's lineup.

Alongside his offense, McMahon is under team control through the 2028 season after signing a six-year, $70 million contract extension. While the Rockies rebuild has been laborious, the team still believes McMahon will man the hot corner when they're ready to contend again.

Perhaps more losing and NL West bottom dwelling changes the Rockies' opinion. But heading into the 2024 trade deadline, Ryan McMahon isn't going anywhere.

Ryan McMahon leads' Rockies offense of the future

Despite playing their home games at Coors Field, Colorado's offense has been middle of the pack in 2024. The Rockies rank 16th in runs scored (445), 13th in batting average (.247) and 10th in home runs (115). While not terrible, Colorado will need to up their standards to compete with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

McMahon will be one of the Rockies' key offensive pieces. Center field Brenton Doyle, only 26-years-old, seems to be another one. Through 98 games, Doyle is hitting .279 with 17 home runs, 51 RBI and 20 stolen bases. If he continues to be a 20/20 player, Doyle will be the team's centerfielder for the foreseeable future.

They're joined by Ezequiel Tovar at shortstop. Only 23-years-old, the former top prospect seems to have found his groove in 2024, hitting .283 with 17 home runs and 49 RBI. He'll need to cut down on his strikeouts, but the Rockies have given Tovar a long leash in becoming the starting shortstop.

Colorado will need many more of their top prospects to pan out once they reach the majors. Nine out of their 10 top prospects are hitters, via MLB Pipeline. The next generation of Rockies will be asked to bring back the pop to Coors Field.

It all starts with Ryan McMahon at third base. By the team many of those players are up, he'll be even more of a veteran leader on the team. Playing at an All-Star level now, Colorado is keen to make sure McMahon doesn't leave the only MLB team he's known anytime soon.