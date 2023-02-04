Few players in the history of tennis have been as beloved as Roger Federer. The Swiss Maestro, winner of 20 Grand Slam titles in his masterful career, retired from the sport in 2022.

Federer’s greatest success took place on the sport’s grandest stage at Wimbledon. This is considered the premier tennis tournament in the world, standing above the U.S. Open, French Open and the Australian Open. Federer made it the championship round of Wimbledon 12 times in his stellar career, and he won 8 individual singles titles.

Federer may be back at Wimbledon this summer, but not in the role of a competitor. He is in negotiations with the BBC to enhance the British network’s coverage of the event.

Federer spent the large majority of his career competing with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal for dominance in the sport. Nadal has been the superior competitor on clay, as evidenced by his 14 French Open titles. Djokovic has won 22 Grand Slam titles, including 10 Australian Open championships.

Djokovic and Federer met in the 2019 Wimbledon Finals, and the two engaged in one of the greatest matches in the history of the prestigious tournament. Nadal emerged with a 7–6(7–5), 1–6, 7–6(7–4), 4–6, 13–12(7–3) victory, and that was the last time Federer was able to reach the championship round of a Grand Slam event.

Despite the greatness of all three players, Federer certainly has been the most popular on the Wimbledon stage. He has developed an army of British supporters who not only enjoyed his aggressive and well-rounded style of play, but also appreciated his sportsmanlike attitude at all times.

If Roger Federer joins the BBC broadcast team, it will clearly be well-received by British tennis fans.