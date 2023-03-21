Carlos Alcaraz returned to the summit of the ATP rankings this week following his win at the Indian Wells Open.

The youngest World No. 1 in tennis history further reminded everyone why he is a future superstar in the sport while comparisons with Rafael Nadal only increased.

In fairness, other than their shared nationality, there are some genuine similarities between the Spaniards, not least their accomplishments as teenagers.

DID YOU KNOW❓ Carlos Alcaraz, who got the 5th Top 10 win of his career in Miami tonight, is just 12 days older than Nadal was when he got his 5th career Top 10 win at 2005 Monte Carlo. Nadal: 18y, 10m, 12d

Alcaraz: 18y, 10m, 24d Federer and Djokovic did it when they were 19. — TENNIS (@Tennis) March 30, 2022

However, Paul Annacone, the ex-coach of roger federer, disagrees with those comparisons. Instead, he believes the 19-year-old is more like Federer.

“I think he’s a lot more like Roger than Rafa,” Paul Annacone told The New York Times. “Because Rafa couldn’t take the ball early like this when he was 19, and Rafa couldn’t come forward like this. Roger could always stay on the baseline and always look like he had time, and that’s how this kid looks.”

Alcaraz also has the feather in his cap of being No. 1 as a teenager — something neither Federer, Nadal nor Novak Djokovic could accomplish.

And as far as Annacone is concerned, Alcaraz is “the most complete 19-year-old men’s player” in recent memory because he can do just about everything.