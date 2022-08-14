Rollerdrome Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, Story, and Details

Check out everything you need to know about Rollerdrome here, including details on the release date, trailer, gameplay, and story of the game.

Rollerdrome Release Date: August 16, 2022

Rollerdrome is set to come out on PC, PS4, and PS5 on August 16, 2022. This game is among the most hotly-anticipated games coming out this year, making it to our lists of the Top 10 new Games of Q3 2022 and Top 10 upcoming PS5 games not coming to Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch. It also made our list of the Top 5 new PS5 games revealed during the Summer Game Fest.

While it doesn’t look like it’s going to set the gaming world on fire, Rollerdrome is still a game that we’re pretty hyped about – mostly because of how unique the game’s premise and elevator pitch is. You play in a gladiatorial arena-like place called the Rollerdrome, fighting to the death against others with weapons, shields, jetpacks, guns, and rollerblades. In addition to that, the game has a cel-shaded graphics art style, which gives it a tremendous XII vibe, making it feel like the proper XIII Remake and sequel we never got.

Rollerdrome Story

The game takes place in the year 2030. Just like how our world will probably look like in the near future, the world in Rollerdrome is ruled by major corporations. Panem et circenses, and these corporations want to keep everyone in line by distracting them with a brutal bloodsport called Rollerdrome. Players take on the role of one of its best players, Kara Hassan. She has two missions: to rise to the top of the ranks of the Rollerdrome arena while also discovering the deepest, vilest secrets of Rollerdrome’s sponsor, Matterhorn Corporation.

Rollerdrome Gameplay

Rollerdrome is basically a third-person shooter in skates, which means all of the controls of a third-person shooter is here just like you’d expect, except you’re moving twice as fast and twice as slipperily because of the rollerskates you wear. The game also has a bullet time system just like in other games as popularized by Max Payne. Most importantly, though, is that you get to kill enemies in style thanks to your rollerblades. Move at high speeds, land sick tricks, ride along the walls, and blast your way through a legion of man and machine.

The game only has a single-player mode from what we can tell, which sucks, because we imagine it to be really fun to screw around with friends in Rollerdrome. While most of the gameplay is played within the game’s single-player campaign, there’s also a separate mode called “Out for Blood,” which is described as the “most extreme test of skill and agility.”