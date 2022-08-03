Top 10 New Games of Q3 2022 – Top 10 New Games of July to September 2022

2022 has been great for gaming so far, but we’ve only been halfway through so far. Here are the Top 10 New Games of Q3 2022.

2022 so far has been a great year for video gaming, with high-profile titles such as Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West. Both games are already game of the year candidates in their own right, but the year hasn’t ended yet. We now enter the third quarter of the year, and we take a look at the titles that are coming out this Q3 2022. Here are just some of the best games we’re getting this quarter. And stick around after the last entry, as there are even more honorable mentions for this quarter to discuss.

Top 10 New Games of Q3 2022 (New Games of July to September 2022)

10. Soul Hackers 2

Release Date: August 26, 2022

Developed By: Atlus

Published By: Atlus/Sega

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Following up on a very old JRPG, Soul Hackers 2 is part of the wider Megami Tensei franchise, so you should be seeing a lot of familiar faces here if you play games like Persona or Devil Survivor. In this story, the war between two opposing factions of Devil SUmmoners, the Yatagarasu and the Phantom Society, grow in intensity into the 21st century. The story follows two Aions, supernatural beings that hold unprecedented power, named Ringo and Figue, who have descended into the human realm to avert a cataclysmic event that will doom humanity.

9. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Release Date: September 1, 2022, Late 2022 (Nintendo Switch)

Developed By: Daedalic Entertainment

Published By: Daedalic Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum explores the travels of Gollum from his time as a slave below the Dark Tower to his stay with the Elves of Mirkwood. This game is interesting as it allows players to explore the personality of one of pop culture’s most infamous villains – the dual personality of Gollum and Smeagol, and the different moral dilemmas this could face the player as they find themselves in the corrupted stoor hobbit’s shoes.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an action-adventure game that focuses on stealth and maneuvering the environment. Being weak and fragile but agile and athletic, Gollum is no match against the Uruks in hand-to-hand combat but can overcome them when he sneaks from behind, or completely pass by unnoticed by sticking to the shadows and using the environment to his favor.

8. Saints Row

Release Date: August 23, 2022

Developed By: Volition

Published By: Deep Silver

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Saints Row returns with a brand-new plot, rebooted universe, and new interesting characters. As the future boss of your street gang The Saints, players will work with his crew Neenah, Kevin, and Eli against the Los Panteros, The Idols, and Marshall. Players will be able to build their own empire across the streets of Santo Ileso as they win they wrest control of the city from everyone else.

Deep Silver says that the Saints Row reboot title will be the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created. Players who have been following Saints Row for the longest time will get both chaos and fun in spades again in the reboot, that’s for sure. As the game returns to grounded reality, the story will remain comedic and whimsical, but the world is no longer a simulation, nor are you trying to get out of hell.

7. Cult of the Lamb

Release Date: August 11, 2022

Developed By: Massive Monster Studios

Published By: Devolver Digital

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

Devolver Digital’s latest published title will have players take on the role of a cult leader that is breeding a flock of sheep – literally. Owing his life from an evil sheep god, players will have to build a cult of followers as a sign of gratitude to the great lamb god.

In what feels like a mish-mash of Don’t Starve, Bastion, and Hades, Cult of the Lamb will have players build a following through brute force and favors, through dungeons and camps, with rogue-lite elements and survival mechanics.

6. Madden NFL 23

Release Date: August 19, 2022

Developed By: EA Tiburon

Published By: EA Sports

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Players will get to experience the most fluid gameplay ever with the new FieldSENSE gameplay system of Madden NFL 23. The FieldSENSE Gameplay System equips players with more control at all positions in every mode by leveraging animation branching technology and a suite of new user control mechanics for a seamless gameplay flow with authentic results on every play.

Madden NFL 23 is one of the biggest sports games to come out this year, but last year’s version was so bad that players would definitely be looking forward to this outing instead. Those who skipped last year’s version would be excited to find out if this one would even be up to par, otherwise, it might be another year of skipping for most.

5. NBA 2K23

Release Date: September 9, 2022

Developed By: Visual Concepts

Published By: 2K Sports

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

One sports game after another – NBA 2K23 will also be launching this quarter! With the Michael Jordan and Championship Edition, we get to see His Airness on the front cover once again, a very suitable placement given that, well, it’s the year of 23, and 23 is synonymous with Michael Jordan.

NBA 2K23 will continue the improvements set upon by NBA 2K22, with even more focus on realism and simulating the real thing. The Jordan Challenges return in NBA 2K23 after its first appearance in NBA 2K11, with brand-new challenges for players to take on. NBA 2K23 will also probably continue the trend of having two versions of the game for next-gen and current-gen, with the Xbox Series X and PS5 versions being the superior versions of the game.

Stay tuned for the latest NBA 2K23 news here on ClutchPoints.

4. Two Point Campus

Release Date: August 9, 2022

Developed By: Two Point Studios

Published By: Sega

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

The amazing business management sim Two Point Hospital will be graduating from the operating room to start managing a university this time, with Two Point Campus. Two Point Campus will have players manage a college campus and become responsible for the education of young adults and teenagers.

Two Point Campus is going to be another one of the top business simulation games to hit shelves this year, and we’re sure that it’s going to be draining away thousands of hours of game time from players all over the world.

3. The Last of Us Part I

Release Date: September 2, 2022

Developed By: Naughty Dog

Published By: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS5

The Last of Us returns with a remake for the PlayStation 5. Relive the struggles of Ellie and Joel as they try to survive perilous post-apocalyptic America, having to fight against both the Clickers and fellow people. In this remake, players will be able to enjoy 4K resolution and 60fps, re-touched graphics, and the inclusion of the prequel chapter, Left Behind, which explores Ellie’s relationship with her best friend Riley.

The Last of Us tells the tale of Joel and Ellie, an unlikely pair who find solace in each other’s company, as they try to survive a dangerous world after the world has gone to hell.

2. Splatoon 3

Release Date: September 9, 2022

Developed By: Nintendo EPD

Published By: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Splatoon 3 is the next chapter in Nintendo’s third-person shooter series. Like its predecessors, the game will have a story-focused single-player campaign, but the main focus will still be on the game’s online multiplayer matches. All online multiplayer game modes return, which includes PvP squad-based combat, as well as cooperative Salmon Run. Of course, players will still be able to customize their Inklings and Octolings to make them stand out in the colorful crowd of Splatoon.

Splatoon 3 is a unique take on the squad-based shooter genre. While players can still take down their opponents by shooting at them, the main focus of the game is covering the entire arena with ink. Ink regenerates players’ health, allows them to move faster, and allows them to recover ink for ammunition. In this game, players can literally paint the town, err, yellow and purple.

1. Stray

Release Date: July 19, 2022

Developed By: BlueTwelve Studio

Published By: Annapurna Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5

Stray is one of the most hotly-anticipated Double-A titles this year. Following the adventures of a cat, this action-adventure platformer will have players navigate and explore a cyberpunk world with no humans but inhabited by androids. Led astray away from their family, players will have to reunite with their family. The stray cat travels and befriends a flying robot that attaches to it like a backpack, who then helps the player communicate with the environment thanks to the robot’s universal translator, allowing the cat to learn about its environment and interact with the androids.

That’s our list for the Top 10 New Games of Q3 2022. There are also a lot of other great games coming out this July to September 2022. Honorable mentions go to F1 22, Arcadegeddon, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, MADiSON, Liev A Live, Dreadout 2, Digimon Survive, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Rollerdrome, Midnight Fight Express, Soul Hackers 2, F1 Manager 2022, Lego Brawls, Temtem, Dragon Quest X Offline, Metal: Hellsinger, Evil West, and the full release of Grounded.

