Top 10 upcoming PS5 games not coming to the Xbox Series X and Switch

While many people are saying that the PS5 is already losing against the Xbox Series X because of the enormous number of heavyweight console exclusives that Microsoft managed to get for themselves, the PS5 is still nonetheless standing strong with its lineup of yet-to-be-released console exclusives. Here are just some of the top 10 upcoming PS5 console exclusives that will not be coming to the Xbox Series X.

Top 10 Upcoming PS5 Console Exclusives (As of August 1, 2022)

1. Forspoken

Release Date: January 25, 2023

Developed By: Luminous Productions

Published By: Square Enix

While we’d still love to see Final Fantasy 7 Remake in this list, for the time being, we’re letting Cloud and Sephiroth step aside in favor of another SQUARE ENIX title: Forspoken. Appearing in the PlayStation Showcase, Forspoken’s a breath of fresh air from the usual games we’ve been treated to by SQUARE ENIX. Forspoken is very promising especially since it’s being worked on by industry veterans, including the fabled Amy Hennig. Originally set to be released in May 2022, the game was delayed to October 11, 2022, to give the studio more time to polish the game. Then, the game was further delayed to January 25, 2023. This time, the delay was, according to Luminous, more of a strategic decision rather than a developmental one – meaning even if Forsaken is already ready to be released this October, they wouldn’t want to compete with whatever’s coming out around that time. Luminous and SQUARE ENIX would rather launch the game a little later than risk getting buried under the rubble by other games (probably learning from Horizon Forbidden West and Horizon Zero Dawn’s experience.)

2. God of War: Ragnarok

Release Date: November 9, 2022

Developed By: Santa Monica Studio

Published By: Sony Interactive Entertainment

God of War is definitely one of the highlights of the PS4’s lifespan. Of course, Sony won’t let Santa Monica Studio get away with not making a sequel for the PS5. God of War: Ragnarok will cement the series’ longevity and long-term appeal, with the game releasing almost 17 years since the original title came out. God of War: Ragnarok made an appearance in the latest Sony PlayStation Showcase, and we actually gained a lot of info, including the introduction of the burly Thor.

Meanwhile, the arrival of God of War on PC might also mean that Ragnarok will follow suit, but this, as of now, is mere speculation.

3. Eternights

Release Date: TBA 2023

Developed By: Studio Sai

Published By: Studio Sai

Eternights is a new adventure set to release in ‘Early 2023,’ in which we’ll endeavor to make the best of life in the post-apocalyptic world — rescuing the planet, finding love, and so on. The Eternights debut trailer effectively demonstrated the game’s unique mixture of love narrative and haptic combat, emphasizing the dungeon exploration and courting that would be necessary. Basically a game that mixes Action RPG and dating sim, Eternights look promising, especially for anime fans.

4. Valkyrie Elysium

Release Date: September 29, 2022

Developed By: Soleil

Published By: Square Enix

Again, another Square Enix release. This time, it’s a revival of an old classic. The Valkyrie Profile franchise is getting a resurrection with a new game titled Valkyrie Elysium – and it looks fantastic. While we don’t have a lot to go on for this game yet apart from the fact that it’s getting a 2022 release date, the game’s reveal trailer is enough to get some of us wanting more. Valkyrie Profile is a well-beloved game franchise that has a long history with the PlayStation itself, so seeing it return for the latest PlayStation console as a PS5 exclusive is cathartic.

Valkyrie Elysium will also be coming out on PC two months later in November, and Square Enix has just recently announced that Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth will get a PS4/PS5 re-release at the same date as Valkyrie Elysium.

5. Rollerdrome

Release Date: August 16, 2022

Developed By: Roll7

Published By: Private Division

If you gave Roller Derby participants huge guns, you’d get Rollerdrome. Athletes blast each other to smithereens while doing acrobatic stunts on roller skates, avoiding huge mechs blasting back with guns. This game kinda came out of nowhere and we’re still not sure what to make of it, but it sure does look interesting and compelling. I definitely love the cel-shaded graphics that remind me of XIII back when it was still good. Rollerdome will launch on both the PS4 and PS5 on August 16.

6. Spider-Man 2

Release Date: TBA 2023

Developed By: Insomniac Games

Published By: Sony Interactive Entertainment

As we’ve already mentioned, Spider-Man 2 will be coming out in the far future exclusively to the PS5. It’s amazing how Insomniac Games is working on two big-name projects at once, but we do hope that both Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine will both deliver. Thankfully, Insomniac Games has a clean track record in this regard, and we can only wait patiently as they do their magic on this sequel game. Spider-Man 3: No Way Home just added more hype for this game, and, well, we’re just going to leave it at that to keep this article spoiler-free.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man just came out on PC last month. Have you checked it out yet?

7. Sword & Fairy: Together Forever

Released By: August 4, 2022

Developed By: SOFTSTAR

Published By: SOFTSTAR, EastAsiaSoft

The Legend of Sword and Fairy has been a big name in video games in China, but it’s now arriving in the West. With the title Sword and Fairy: Together Forever, this game is a great introduction to the series as the events happen years after the events of the previous games. The Legend of Sword and Fairy boasts good graphics, a mix of ancient mythology with traditional oriental aesthetics, and real-time combat with a party of recruitable characters. There are a lot of memorable playable party characters that you can play as in the game, giving players a great variety of gameplay mechanics to play around with.

8. Final Fantasy XVI

Release Date: Summer 2023

Developed By: SQUARE ENIX

Published By: SQUARE ENIX

Final Fantasy 16 still doesn’t have a release date, but the latest news coming from Yoshi-P indicates that an official release date might be revealed very soon, especially since he also said that the game’s development is now in its final stages of development. Nevertheless, fans are eagerly awaiting the next entry to the long-running saga by Square Enix. We are expecting more details to come out soon this Spring, as promised by game director Naoki Yoshida. Details about the game are still sparse, but here’s what we know: the game is set in the fictional world of Valisthea, a continent with six factions that are on the verge of conflict due to the spreading disease called the Blight.

The release window for the game finally was revealed during the June Sony State of Play, which is set for Summer 2023. Well, that’s still a long time coming, but we’re sure that it’s going to be worth the wait.

9. Horizon Call of the Mountain

Release Date: TBA

Developed By: Guerilla Games, Firesprite

Published By: Sony Interactive Entertainment

For those who are still reeling from the emotional roller-coaster that was Horizon: Forbidden West, there’s yet another PS5 game that’s coming soon. However, you’d actually need the new PS VR2 to play this game. This game seems to focus more on exploration, showcasing the colorful world of Horizon, but also showcasing the technical prowess of the new VR console. While it’s not going to be as action-intensive as Horizon: Forbidden West, we’re sure that this game will still be picked up by Horizon fans who would eventually own the PS VR2.

10. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Release Date: TBA

Developed By: Aspyr, Saber Interactive

Published By: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Headlining the PlayStation Showcase is one game that a lot of RPG fans have not forgotten: Knights of the Old Republic. The classic RPG tale of twists and turns will be returning, built from scratch. The game’s remake will have no participation from BioWare whatsoever, however, so it’d be interesting to see how this one will turn out in the hands of Aspyr. We haven’t seen a great CRPG game in a long while, so we really hope that this game delivers. Aspyr should not mess with this classic’s remake if they don’t want to face the wrath of the entire gaming community. And please, no microtransactions, please.

Sadly, recent news has signified that Aspyr has decided to shelve development for the game for the time being. This game is still one of the most highly-anticipated games coming to PlayStation, and I don’t think Sony will let go of this just like that, especially after featuring the title on one of their State of Plays. Most probably the game would fall into the care of Saber Interactive, which used to just be part of the development team in a support role. Hopefully we get more optimistic news about the game soon.

And that’s our top 10 upcoming PS5 games that we’re looking forward to – games that aren’t coming to consoles. Which ones are your most anticipated? Looking for the same lists for Xbox Series X, PC, and the Nintendo Switch? Then check them out below:

