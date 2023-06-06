Almost a week after Roma's heartbreaking loss at the Europa League final, the football club from Italy has made two huge decisions with their roster as the transfer window approaches, namely involving Diego Llorente and Andrea Belotti.

The team is happy with Diego Llorente since his arrival on loan from Leeds United in January, providing excellent defense and good positioning as a central defender and a defensive midfielder. He has played 9 matches with the team and is a regular in the starting lineup. Despite this, they are considering the €18 million buy clause to be too expensive. The club is instead hoping to negotiate a lower price with Leeds in order to keep Llorente on the roster, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Meanwhile, Roma also has triggered the option to extend Andrea Belotti's contract. Originally due to expire at the end of June, it will now be extended until June 2025.

Belotti, 29, played 31 Serie A matches with Roma this season, making two assists that led to goals. He has been a key player for Roma, providing a layer of depth, strength, and physicality that the team needed to get to the Europa League Final. He's also a versatile player, capable of playing with either foot when striking, and his physical presence allows him to create space for his teammates.

With Diego Llorente and Andrea Belotti both set to stay, (despite Llorente's current situation with his contract), Roma will be hoping to challenge once more for a deep run in Serie and for silverware in the Europa Conference League.