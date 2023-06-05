Jose Mourinho has given a strong indication that he will continue as the head coach of AS Roma, despite ongoing speculation linking him with a move to PSG, reported by goal.com. The Portuguese manager still has 12 months remaining on his contract with the Italian club and has seemingly put an end to rumors about his future.

During his two-year tenure at Roma, Mourinho led the team to a sixth-place finish in Serie A and guided them to the final of the Europa League in the 2022-23 season. Although he was serving a touchline ban during Roma's recent 2-1 victory over Spezia, Mourinho took part in a lap of honor on the final day of the season and hinted to the fans that he plans to stay at Stadio Olimpico for the upcoming campaign.

Mourinho's popularity among the Roma supporters remains high, evident from a banner displayed in the crowd that read: “Only one man in charge, Mourinho for 1,000 years.” This display of support further solidifies the belief that he will continue as the club's coach.

Roma's sporting director, Tiago Pinto, also expressed confidence in Mourinho's future at the club. He stated that he expects the Portuguese tactician to remain in charge for the 2023-24 season, despite the PSG rumors. Pinto emphasized that while results are important, they will not solely determine the fate of the ongoing project at Roma.

With Mourinho seemingly committed to Roma, attention has now turned to PSG's pursuit of a new coach. Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly the frontrunner for the role, with Thierry Henry potentially joining him as an assistant.

As the summer unfolds, it appears that Mourinho will continue to lead Roma, bringing his renowned charisma and tactical expertise to guide the team forward in the upcoming season.