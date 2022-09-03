Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans

The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new faces in the Bears front seven, such as Morrow. The fifth-year linebacker has 62 total games of his experience under his belt in the NFL — all of which came during his four-season run with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chicago took a chance on Morrow by signing him to a one-year free agent deal after he missed the entirety of the 2021 campaign due to an ankle injury suffered in training camp.

There are plenty of question marks surrounding just what Morrow can bring to the Bears and whether he may be able to remain healthy for much of the campaign. If Morrow manages to accomplish the latter feat, Smith sees that Chicago will have quite a one-two punch at this position.

“[If] we stay healthy man, I think the sky’s the limit for both of us,” Smith said during a press conference this past week. “The guy’s a really smart player, busts his ass day in and day out, says all the right things, does all the right things, and it’s an honor to be able to play next to him.

“I think we’re both gonna make each other better. He covers my tail on certain things, and I get him on certain things. … Then, playing with another fast guy, two fast ILBs.”

Morrow has not dealt with any notable injury issues over his early run in the Bears organization. He was a regular over the Bears’ OTAs schedule and also went on to play in each of their three preseason matchups last month. In the end, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus opted to include the versatile linebacker in the team’s initial 53-man roster.

Morrow is set to make his Bears debut in the team’s upcoming home season opener against the San Francisco 49ers next week. Overall, Morrow and Smith will be tested in the contest, as they will square off with a quarterback in Trey Lance who is not afraid to extend plays outside the pocket.