Kansas City is bolstering its bullpen depth as the team is adding Chris Stratton to the roster shortly after the Seth Lugo deal.

The Kansas City Royals are on a mission to avenge their poor showing during the 2023 MLB season. The Royals finished the year with a record of 56-106. Naturally, the team was last in the AL Central. KC bolstered its bullpen depth after signing Seth Lugo to the Royals roster. Now, the team has landed a deal to bring in former Rangers pitcher Chris Stratton.

The Royals roster gains Chris Stratton amid the team's pursuit of improvement

Stratton is signing a one-year $3.5 million deal with Kansas City to go with a $4.5 million player option for 2025, per Mark Feinsand. The move for Stratton comes shortly after the Royals added Seth Lugo from the Padres. KC seems serious about improving the performance of its bullpen.

Chris Stratton did not see much time in his one year with the Texas Rangers. Nevertheless, he is a player that brings experience from a championship-caliber team. During the 2023 season, the veteran relief pitcher had one SV, an ERA of 3.92, 81 strikeouts, and had 1.14 WHIP.

Furthermore, Stratton pitched in four of Texas' postseason games. His playoff experience should help the Royals in their quest for consistency and an eventual postseason showing.

The combination of Stratton and Seth Lugo should be fruitful for Kansas City. Lugo just agreed to a $45 million contract with the team. It was the biggest deal the Royals have given a free agent since 2016. Like Stratton, Lugo brings a wealth of experience to the team and should be a reliable piece of the rotation.

The AL Central will not make things easier for the Royals, but their MLB Free Agency moves prove they are heading in the right direction.