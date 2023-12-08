The Kansas City Royals are reportedly looking to add pitching via trade or in MLB free agency as the offseason continues on

The Kansas City Royals are reportedly looking to make some moves. The Royals are stuck in a rebuild amid their recent struggles, but Kansas City is trying to take the next step. League sources told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that KC has been “surprisingly aggressive in trying to add starting pitching.”

Kansas City was reportedly interested in Sonny Gray and Erick Fedde, who both ended up signing elsewhere. Rosenthal also notes that the Royals could attempt to sign pitchers such as Marcus Stroman and Lucas Giolito.

Brady Singer has displayed ace-potential in the past. Adding a couple of proven veteran starters to their Singer-led rotation could help the Royals begin to compete once again. And playing in the lackluster AL Central should also help in that regard.

Kansas City was also mentioned as potentially being interested in making trades. The Royals probably don't want to dive too deep into their farm system given the fact that they are still rebuilding. That said, it seems as if they may be willing to give some prospect capital away for controllable MLB players.

Just don't expect Kansas City to give four top prospects away for a star with only one or two more years on his contract. That would not be a great decision given their current position.

Royals future

Again, playing in the AL Central is arguably Kansas City's greatest advantage.

The Minnesota Twins are a good, albeit far from spectacular team. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians have been trying to shed payroll, not add more talent. The Detroit Tigers are improving but still have questions to answer on the roster. Of course, the Chicago White Sox are also in a rebuild.

All of this leaves the door open for the Royals to compete sooner rather than later in the division. They could follow the Texas Rangers strategy and sign a couple of superstars this offseason. Even if the team struggles in 2024, Kansas City will begin to develop a core of stars alongside Bobby Witt Jr.

They could add some more star-power next offseason and then win the World Series! Well, that is what the Rangers did anyway.

It won't be that simple, but there is a path for Kansas City to start winning in the near-future.