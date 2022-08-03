Amir Garrett’s reason for throwing drink on a fan during Royals game

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett seems to be in some hot water after tossing a drink at someone in the stands during a 9-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

A fan heckled Garrett left the field at Kauffman Stadium following a brief stint in the eighth inning (allowing two walks and no runs). Garrett tossed a drink at the fan, dousing him and the child sitting next to them.

The Royals veteran spoke out on the incident following the game. “Listen the disrespect is insane in these parks,” Amir Garrett said on Twitter after the game. I really wish I could go to someone’s work and run my mouth. These are grown men talking slick. How miserable do you have to be with your own life?”

Garrett is no stranger to confrontations with the opposition, as his infamous kerfuffle with the Pittsburgh Pirates will always be remembered. However, this incident is difficult. A fan being disrespectful — it’s unclear what exactly the fan said to him at the moment — is not the same as beefing with fellow players.

The Royals are continuing to rebuild after trading Whit Merrifield to the Toronto Blue Jays and Andrew Benintendi to the New York Yankees. Amir Garrett is one of several veterans sticking around the rebuilding team along with Salvador Perez, Zack Greinke and Michael A. Taylor.

Garrett joined the Royals this offseason after five years with the Cincinnati Reds. He has a 5.27 ERA in 27.1 innings.