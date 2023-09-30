The Kansas City Chiefs have been playing the best out of all of the professional teams in the city. Their baseball brothers in the Royals have struggled all season long, in large part due to their rebuild. However, one player on the Royals has been the bright spot in an otherwise dreary season.

On Friday, Bobby Witt Jr became the first Royals player to have a 30-30 season (30 home runs, 30 stolen bases). This is an incredible achievement for any player, and for Witt to achieve this this early in his career is amazing. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes made sure to congratulate his fellow Kansas City star after this record.

It's a pretty well-known fact that before he became the best quarterback of his generation, Mahomes was also a baseball prospect. The Chiefs star was in fact drafted by the Oakland Athletics after his graduation. However, Mahomes decided to stick with football.

That turned out to be the right decision for Patrick Mahomes. After sitting his entire rookie season behind Alex Smith, the Chiefs QB proceeded to light the entire NFL on fire. In just five years, Mahomes already has an MVP, two Super Bowl wins in three tries, and an AFC runner-up finish as his worst playoff outing. He's on track to be a Hall of Famer once everything is said and done.

The Chiefs sure are thankful that Mahomes decided that he liked throwing footballs better. Still, it's fascinating to wonder what could've been had Mahomes picked up a bad. Would he still somehow find his way to Kansas City? Would he still find the same success?