Witt Jr. and the team agreed to a historic deal on Monday.

The Kansas City Royals and star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. have agreed to a massive 11-year, $288 million extension, making him the highest-paid player in Royals history.

Witt Jr. expressed his gratitude to the Royals on social media on Monday, saying “I am incredibly grateful to the Sherman family and the Royals front office for believing in me, and I promise to do everything in my power to help bring championship baseball back to Kansas City! Let’s go!!”

The deal has various opt-outs and a Royals option that could push the value of the deal even higher.

The contract will allow Witt to opt out after the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th years, sources said. It also includes a club option after the 11th season that would tack on three years and $89 million to the contract, giving it a 14-year, $377 million ceiling.

Following his productive rookie season for Kansas City in 2022, Witt slashed .276/.319/.495/.813 in 2023. The Royals infielder added 30 home runs, 49 stolen bases, 28 doubles, and a league-leading 11 triples. Witt established himself as a star and even earned MVP consideration.

Yet, this is a player who is only 23 years old. He's still improving and 2024 projects to be his biggest season. The Royals, meanwhile, have made moves to upgrade the roster. Kansas City may realistically be able to compete for a playoff spot in the lackluster AL Central.

The Royals last week signed former All-Star Adam Frasier to a one-year deal. Kansas City fans are hoping he can bounce back to his 2021 form and provide Witt some protection in the batting order.