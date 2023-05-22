Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

In a move that will go overlooked by many, the Kansas City Royals have designated utility man Hunter Dozier for assignment, per Underdog MLB.

Dozier, 31, offers an intriguing element of versatility that could draw the attention of contenders. He’s also a player that previously flashed signs of potential, but his performance has dwindled in recent seasons.

In 2023, Dozier has slashed a rather unsightly .183/.253/.305 with a .558 OPS and two home runs though 29 games. Dozier’s numbers have been consistently underwhelming since 2020, but he looked like a future star in 2019 with the Royals. That season, Dozier slashed .279/.348/.552 with an .870 OPS and 26 home runs.

Teams may remember his 2019 effort and take a chance on him following this decision by the Royals. Additionally, he can play third base, first base, and the corner outfield spots. His ability to move around the diamond will help his chances of getting signed/acquired by another ball club.

The Royals are in the midst of an underwhelming 2023 campaign and would likely prefer to trade Dozier for something in return. Given his underperformance though, there’s a strong chance that he will go unclaimed and hit free agency.

When it comes to potential trades, however, Kansas City will be a team to keep an eye on. They don’t feature loads of talent, but the Royals have some players who could interest contenders. Aroldis Chapman and Brady Singer standout as possible trade targets. With the addition of the third Wild Card team, there are set to be more contenders moving forward which will benefit the Royals’ market as sellers.