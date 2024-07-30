The MLB trade deadline is just two hours away, and we are seeing a lot of last-minute trades come in from across the league as it approaches. The Kansas City Royals made a late move with the Chicago White Sox as shortstop Paul DeJong is heading to Kansas City. The Royals and White Sox are set to do battle on Tuesday night at 8:10 PM, so DeJong won't have to move very far (to the other dugout) to get his new team.

“The Royals are acquiring SS Paul DeJong from the White Sox, per source,” Mark Feinsand said in a post.

Paul DeJong has been in the MLB since 2017 and he has been on four different teams up to this point. The Royals will be his fifth. Prior to joining the White Sox, DeJong spent seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, and he ended playing for the Cardinals, San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays last year. He has spent this whole season with the White Sox, but he is now moving over to Kansas City.

DeJong hasn't been great at the plate this season, but it's the best year that he has had in awhile. He is currently hitting .228 on the year and he has played in 102 games. He has 18 home runs, 41 RBIs and his OBP is .275. This is his best statistical season at the plate since the 2020 season, so it's good to see him getting better.

At shortstop, Paul DeJong has been solid this season. He has spent the majority of his games at short as 89 of 102 appearances are there, and he has 163 assists and 12 errors.

The Royals are obviously in good shape at SS as Bobby Whit Jr. is one of the best players in baseball, but the addition of DeJong gives their infield some depth, and that's always useful.