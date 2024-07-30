Bobby Witt Jr. came to the rescue for the Kansas City Royals Monday night. His go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox on the road led the Royals to a thrilling come-from-behind 8-5 victory.

Also, it added to the woes of the White Sox, who just hit a new low point — a historic one — with that defeat at the hands of Witt and company, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY

“The Chicago White Sox blow their 27th save of the season on Bobby Witt Jr.'s grand slam, and just like that, the White Sox set a franchise record with their 15th consecutive loss.”

Witt needed just one pitch from White Sox reliever John Brebbia to shift the tide toward Kansas City's favor. His homer was also the third in the eighth inning for the Royals, who saw Hunter Renfroe and MJ Melendez lift back-to-back home runs off of Steven Wilson, who was later replaced on the mound by Brebbia. With a runner on base inherited from Wilson, Brebbia hit Adam Frazier on his 10th offering then issued a walk to Michael Massey to load up the bases for Kansas City.

Witt then did the rest, with his grand slam putting the Royals in front for good.

“I'm just trying to be ready for every pitch because you never know what you're going to get in the big leagues,” Witt said after the game, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “These pitchers are good so you just want to be prepared.”

Bobby Witt Jr. delivered for the Royals

Witt has been on a tear. He finished the White Sox game 2-for-5 to raise his numbers in the 2024 MLB regular season to .347/.391/.597 to go along with 19 home runs and 75 RBIs. In addition, he kept his hitting streak alive, as he's now recorded a hit in each of his last 11 games. Over that same span, Witt has batted .545 (24-for-44).

“There were so many things that went well tonight, but Bobby's definitely the headline,” shared Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro following the victory over the struggling White Sox. “Great, great poise to not try to do too much and he's just got so much talent, so much bat speed and power.”

Witt will look to keep it going this Tuesday night when the Royals and the White Sox play the second leg of their three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

As for the White Sox, their search for their first win in the second half of the campaign continues. The last time they tasted victory was during a 3-1 triumph over the Minnesota Twins at home way back on July 10.

Social media reacts to Witt's heroics vs. Chicago

Witt has captivated fans all over the internet, particularly those on X (formerly Twitter) with his home run against the White Sox.

“Bobby Witt Jr. is hitting .575 since the All-Star break,” posted @doug_clawson. “He has more XBH (9) than swings-and-misses (8) in that span”

“We have Mahomes and Bobby Witt Jr. in KC,” realized @AlexGold.

“We are witnessing an all time game from Bobby Witt Jr,” shared @643royals.

“Dad tell me about post all star break Bobby Witt Jr.,” – @JHawksBy90.

“THE SUMMER OF BOBBY WITT JR. He just hit a GO-AHEAD GRAND SLAM in the eighth 🔥” – @BaseballAmerica

Via @bturner23: “Bobby Witt Jr is 44 for his last 88 at the plate. 44 for 88…I don’t understand how that’s possible“