The dust from the Damian Lillard blockbuster is beginning to settle and with that comes the potential follow up moves from the teams who missed out. One of those teams is the Boston Celtics. The Celtics were mentioned as being one of the teams involved in discussions with the Portland Trail Blazers regarding a Lillard trade before the Blazers ultimately ended up trading him to the Milwaukee Bucks. In order to get Lillard, the Bucks had to give up Jrue Holiday who is not expected to remain with the Blazers. Jrue Holiday would be a major addition for many teams and the Celtics are kicking the tires on a potential trade as per Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

Not a big surprise, but I’ve been told the Celtics are expected to explore the possibility of trading for Jrue Holiday. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) September 28, 2023

The Celtics are in need of a starting point guard after the Marcus Smart trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. A Jrue Holiday trade would address that need for the Celtics. Malcolm Brogdon still remains on the roster but he is reportedly upset with the team after they tried to trade him this offseason.

It's not clear what the Celtics would have to give up in a potential Holiday trade but it's definitely a move they should seriously consider. Holiday remains one of the best defensive guards in the league and is a game-changer.

Holiday was named to the All-Star team this past season. He had his best season in Bucks jersey averaging 19.3 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 47.9 percent shooting from the field, 38.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.