The Milwaukee Bucks sent shockwaves through the NBA world on Wednesday when they pulled off a massive three-team trade with the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns for superstar Damian Lillard. It was widely known that Lillard's preferred destination was the Miami Heat while other teams such as the Toronto Raptors were mentioned in recent days. The Bucks were not mentioned at all. This move comes on the heels of Giannis Antetokounmpo suggesting that he would look to move on if the Bucks fail to keep a contending roster around him. The Boston Celtics were another team that was floated around as being in the mix for Lillard and Celtic great Paul Pierce pretty much summed up everyone's thoughts with his social media reaction to the trade.

Holy Dammmmmmmm — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) September 27, 2023

The Bucks trade essentially forms a new Big 3 in the league with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton. Forming a Big 3 is something Paul Pierce knows all about as he kind of started that trend in the modern NBA when the Celtics teamed him up with Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. That group won an NBA title and had two Finals appearances in three seasons.

In the offseason before the Celtics acquired Garnett and Allen, Pierce had asked to be traded. Those moves enticed him to back off his request and remain a Celtic. The Bucks are obviously hoping that adding Lillard will have the same effect on Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo has not asked for a trade, but his comments were pretty clear as to what will happen if the Bucks vision doesn't line up with his vision.