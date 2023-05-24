The Los Angeles Lakers lost in the Western Conference Finals to the Denver Nuggets.

It marked a good playoff run for the Lakers, who started the season 2-10 and made trade-deadline moves that put them in contention.

But now, they have to look toward the future.

Los Angeles has LeBron James under contract. However, he said after the team’s Game 4 loss Monday he is considering retirement.

The Lakers have to decide if they are going to ink Anthony Davis to an extension. He is 30 years old and has dealt with injuries in the last three seasons.

According to Colin Cowherd, the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks could discuss a deal involving Davis and guard Kyrie Irving, who is an unrestricted free agent.

Via The Volume:

“You will hear in the next month, something,” Cowherd said. “I really believe that.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Dallas would love AD. He solves all their issues.”

Cowherd also said the Mavericks had their eye on Davis, who was arguably the NBA’s best defender these playoffs, at the trade deadline.

“And they (the Mavericks) think LeBron James still has a soft spot for Kyrie Irving,” Cowherd said.

Irving was seen at multiple Laker playoff games. He is also rumored to be interested in rejoining Kevin Durant with the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers would benefit from adding Irving, who won an NBA championship with James in 2016. However, they likely want to pair Irving with James and have Davis on the team.

An unnamed NBA executive in a story from Heavy.com said a sign-and-trade for Irving involving Los Angeles guard D’Angelo Russell is unlikely.

This could get Irving to Los Angeles, but it would be a big ask to rid of Davis.