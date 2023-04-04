The long-awaited welterweight title unification fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford looks set for the summer.

According to RING Magazine sources, the contest will take place June 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada. An official announcement will be made during the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight which takes place later this month on April 22.

A fight between the pair is something the boxing world has been waiting numerous years for ever since their first heated face-to-face meeting.

Spence, holder of the WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight titles, and Crawford, the WBO welterweight champion, are both undefeated and regarded as the best at 147 pounds.

However, getting a deal made to crown a unified champion as well as virtually confirm who the best welterweight on the planet is has been a struggle given general boxing politics with Spence being aligned with PBC while Crawford was promoted by Top Rank.

When Crawford’s promotional contract with Top Rank expired in late 2021 and he became a free agent, there was fresh hope that the fight would finally get made.

There were even extended talks and plans for Crawford to face Spence in November 2022. Ultimately, it never ended up happening as the fight fell apart during negotiations.

In recent months, there were rumors of the two sides looking to revive the fight and with this latest news, it looks boxing fans will finally get one of the most eagerly-anticipated matchups in recent memory.

Errol Spence Jr. last competed in April last year when he TKO’d Yordenis Ugas to retain his titles. Crawford most recently competed in December when he knocked out David Avanesyan for another defense of his WBO crown.