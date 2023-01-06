By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Jae Crowder has not played a single game for the Phoenix Suns this season as he is awaiting a trade to another team. The situation was a little bizarre given the fact that Crowder had been an integral piece of the team the last two seasons and was a vital contributor to the team that made a run to the NBA Finals in 2021. Rumors have been circulating that Crowder was upset at not being guaranteed a starting role and that is why he asked for a trade. However, Crowder dispelled that notion via Bleacher Report’s NBA insider Chris Haynes.

There have also been rumors that Jae Crowder and the Suns could not come to an agreement on a potential contract extension and how that has played a role in his trade request. On Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer suggested that Crowder was seeking a contract extension similar to the three-year, $33 million deal that the Philadelphia 76ers gave P.J. Tucker this past off-season. Whether or not Crowder is worth that extension doesn’t seem to be an issue for potential suitors as he has continued to draw interest from plenty of teams around the league.

Over two seasons with the Suns, Crowder averaged 9.7 points per game, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 36.9 percent from three-point range. Throughout his career, he’s averaging 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from the three-point line. The NBA’s trade deadline is in about a month and Crowder can surely help a few contending teams.