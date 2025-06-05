It's official: the well-ancipated matchup between Michael Vick's Norfolk State Spartans and DeSean Jackson's Delaware State Hornets will be held at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Super Bowl Champion Philadelpha Eagles. The Eagles formally made the announcement that the game would be played at “The Linc” on Thursday afternoon in a statement on their team website.

“We are thrilled to host two of the most prestigious HBCUs in the country at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, October 30,” said Eagles CEO Frank Gumienny. “Led by first-year head coaches and all-time Eagles greats, DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick are blazing new trails in their respective careers that we are all so incredibly proud of. Lincoln Financial Field is excited to serve as the host venue for this highly anticipated HBCU matchup. We look forward to shining a much-deserved spotlight on the Delaware State and Norfolk State football programs.”

In interviews throughout the Spring, Jackson floated the idea of the game being played at Lincoln Financial Field. He first spoke about it on his 25/10 Show podcast with Shady McCoy. Now that it's a reality, Jackson is excited at what's to come.

“I came to Delaware State University to start a new phase of my career with a unique institution that cares about its students and is helping to transform their futures. I know Coach Vick feels the same way at Norfolk,” Jackson said in the Eagles' statement. “A part of that transformation is opening our students and scholar athletes up to a whole new set of experiences at the highest level. For our teams to be playing in Philly, at the Linc, on the field Coach Vick and I called home for many years will be special for our players, our coaching staffs, our alumni and fans, and for HBCU culture around the country.”

Michael Vick also commented on the highly-anticipated matchup, saying, “This is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes to play in a world-class venue on a world-class stage. Coach Jackson and I made so many unforgettable memories together at Lincoln Financial Field – this stadium holds special meaning in my NFL career. I am thrilled to be a part of this historic moment and want to thank the Philadelphia Eagles, Norfolk State, and Delaware State for their collaboration to make this happen.”

While the game will be the highlight of the weekend, the event will also offer valuable programming for students, including career readiness resources, work-based learning opportunities, and networking sessions. Students will even have the chance to engage with both head coaches during featured opportunities.