The Michigan football team has produced numerous NFL running backs in recent years, and the next one could be five-star 2026 recruit Savion Hiter. Hiter is the #1 RB in the country, and the Wolverines are recruiting him hard. Hiter is also seriously considering Tennessee, Ohio State and Georgia. According to one insider, there are two teams in the lead right now.

Savion Hiter recently took an official visit to Ohio State, and while it went well, On3’s Steve Wiltfong believes that Michigan and Tennessee are the two schools in the best position with Hiter.

“I still think it's Michigan and Tennessee when all said and done, those are the programs I'm watching the most right now,” Wiltfong said on Wiltfong Whiparound. “I think they're the programs that will take that recruitment up another level from an NIL standpoint if they have to, to land one of the most coveted players on their board.”

Michigan, Tennessee and Ohio State are all schools with traditionally strong RB rooms. Hiter has a lot of good options.

Article Continues Below

“Ohio State's running back room is loaded,” Wiltfong continued. “There's a standard in that position room. Savion Hiter certainly fits that mold, a guy that they were able to show, ‘Look, this is how we develop guys. This is why we get the best out of them.’ Up at Tennessee and Michigan, there are no slouches in that department as well.”

Hiter’s visit at Ohio State was a good one, but Wiltfong still thinks that Michigan and Tennessee are the teams to beat.

“I think Savion Hiter is the number one player overall on Michigan's board,” he said. “He was at Tennessee last weekend, and the Vols get the last official visit, June 20th, Michigan gets the visit June 13th, Georgia is going to take their swing this weekend. Ohio State, great visit I’m told, but the buzz for me is still more around Michigan and Tennessee for Savion Hiter.”

Savion Hiter is one of those players can define a recruiting class. Like Wiltfong said, he is the top target for the Michigan football team, and it sounds like the Wolverines are in a pretty good spot right now.