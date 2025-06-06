In fAlabama freshman quarterback Keelon Russell, whom the Crimson Tide recruited from SMU, lost his twin sister Kierston on Wednesday. 

The Tuscaloosa Police Department officially recognized her death, per Chris Low of ESPN. An official police statement stated that her death “at this time appears to be non-criminal in nature.“” 

Russell's family coordinated with the police to make her passing known to stave off heightened media requests. The police stated on Thursday that no further details would be released at this time and requested that the media respect the family's privacy. 

Keelon confirmed his sister's passing by reposting a message on his Instagram page. He responded with four emojis of hands in the heart formation. “

The message he reposted read, “My deepest condolences are with you guys dearly. Losing a twin sister and daughter is a pain that one could never imagine.”

Russell and his sister recently graduated from Duncanville High School. Kierston played basketball while at Duncanville and made it to the regional finals.

They were last seen together at their graduation ceremony and dancing across the stage to get their diplomas. 

Article Continues Below
More NCAA Football News
Tensions at the season's end led to physical altercations among several HBCUs, prompting a rule change for the 2024 Cricket Celebration Bowl.
2025 Cricket Celebration Bowl date & time revealedRandall Barnes ·
Michigan Wolverines cheerleader runs down the sideline with a flag after a touchdown in the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan football rumors: Insider reveals ‘buzz’ surrounding Wolverines’ top targetScotty White ·
North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick during half time at Dean E. Smith Center.
Bill Belichick, North Carolina land surprise in-state 4-star twinsLorenzo J Reyna ·
DeSean Jackson wants Delaware State's game against Michael Vick and Norfolk State to be played at the Eagle's Lincoln Financial Field.
Philadelphia Eagles to host first DeSean Jackson, Michael Vick HBCU matchupRandall Barnes ·
Penn State defensive end Max Granville (18) during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8.
Penn State football’s key defensive end suffers long-term injuryJaren Kawada ·
Charles Woodson, center, celebrates an interception made by Michigan defensive back R.J. Moten (6) against Maryland during the second half at the Michigan Stadium
Charles Woodson’s son reveals Michigan football offerScotty White ·

In fact, Kierston was scheduled to join her brother in Alabama in August. In 2023, Russell originally committed to play at SMU before deciding to go to Alabama in June 2024. 

At that time, Russell dominated at the Elite 11 camp and came away with MVP honors. With this colossal loss, where does Russell go from here?

What does the future hold for Keelon Russell at Alabama?

Undoubtedly, going back to Alabama will be hard for Russell. On the field, he is highly touted for his arm strength, athleticism, and playmaking. 

Russell will be competing for greater play with junior redshirt QB Ty Simpson. The hope is for Russell to blossom into a potential starter for one of the most storied programs in all of sports. 

Nevertheless, this period of grief will be a hard one to navigate. 