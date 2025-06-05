When a true freshman quarterback comes into a program, they typically have to wait a little bit before it’s their turn to run the show. That isn’t going to be the case for Michigan QB Bryce Underwood. The Michigan football team went all out to get Underwood’s commitment last fall because the staff knows that he can be an immediate game-changer. Things are trending towards him being the starter for the Wolverines this season.

Bryce Underwood enrolled early at Michigan and was able to participate in spring ball. He doesn’t turn 18 until August, but he is one of the most talked about players in college football. Players like Underwood don’t come around often.

“He's unique,” Michigan WRs coach Ron Bellamy said, according to an article from 247Sports. “Big kid, strong arm, accurate, super cerebral, super smart kid. I know we've had a lot of great quarterbacks at Michigan. I don't think it's fair to Bryce to say who to compare him to now because he hasn't taken a snap yet. Obviously, there's a lot of great things that he's done thus far. In the short term, you can see it. You can definitely see it. But like I said, I'm most impressed with his leadership and he way he comes out there ready to go every day. For a young kid, that's pretty impressive.”

Underwood is only 17, and yet he is already a leader for one of the top programs in the country. Remember, he enrolled early. Underwood should still be in high school.

“He's smart, man. The way Bryce attacks football, man, he's the first one, last one,” Bellamy added. “He's a sponge. Always wants to learn, hanging around the receivers. Great leader. For a 17-year-old kid: Unbelievable leader. We all know about the physical attributes. But I think he's on the right track. He's definitely on the right track.”

As the top player in the 2025 recruiting class, Underwood is obviously the leader of that group, but there are older guys looking up to him as well. The QB’s job is to lead.

“The quarterback usually leads the team and guys follow,” Bellamy said. “You can see that following now with some of the guys — not just guys in his class, but some of the older guys too that Bryce has done a good job with.”

The hype has been building ever since Bryce Underwood announced his commitment to the Michigan football team, and it is only getting louder as the season approaches.