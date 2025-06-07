Oregon football will be hungry to avenge a very bitter end to its season in 2024-25. After an undefeated regular season and a Big Ten Championship, the Ducks got thrashed by Ohio State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl.

Now, Dan Lanning and company have some work to do to rebuild the roster heading into next season. The Ducks lost a number of key contributors from last season's team that dominated in its first season in the Big Ten, including quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

One of the best players that Oregon had returning was wide receiver Evan Stewart. However, the former Texas A&M standout suffered a severe injury on Friday, and now Stewart is expected to miss at least part of the season.

Shortly after the news of the injury broke, Stewart's status gained some more clarity, via Nick Schultz of On3 Sports.

“Stewart is believed to have torn his patellar tendon this week, multiple sources tell On3,” Schultz wrote. “Further tests are ongoing. The recovery time ranges from 3 to 12 months, depending on the severity of the injury.”

Article Continues Below

Stewart was a part of a very talented pass-catching core last season that included Tez Johnson and Terrance Ferguson, both of whom are now in the NFL. Stewart likely could have been a draft pick himself, but he decided to turn down the NFL to come back to Oregon for his senior season. Now, he is likely facing a long road to recovery.

The Memphis native was very productive last season, catching 48 balls for 613 yards and five touchdowns. He is an explosive threat down the field who can also do some work underneath, so this is a big loss for Oregon.

Now, the Ducks and quarterback Dante Moore will have to find other options to be top contributors on the perimeter. Gary Bryant Jr. will be one of the top candidates to emerge as the No. 1 wideout for Lanning and company.

Oregon will be hoping that Stewart can come back on the shorter end of that timetable and return at some point during the regular season. If he can get back on the field, the Ducks still should have one of the top offenses in college football.