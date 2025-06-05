North Carolina football and Bill Belichick ignited their June in a massive way. The Tar Heels secured a surprise college football recruiting win Thursday. In the form of a pair of four-star twin brothers.

UNC landed Zavion and Jayden Griffin-Hayes as its newest verbal commits, Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirmed Thursday afternoon. Both siblings told Fawcett “The best play for the best,” likely referencing the eight-time Super Bowl winning head coach.

But the Griffin-Hayes twins secure a huge recruiting coup for UNC for this reason. North Carolina and Belichick previously lost out on landing another set of twins back in April: Aidan and Andrew Harris, who are also in-state four-stars. Both Matthews, North Carolina natives left out UNC on their short list of school options.

The Griffin-Hayes brothers make up for the Harris recruiting loss.

Bill Belichick, North Carolina bolster defense with twins

The siblings hail from nearby Rolesville, N.C. Both are towering new options for Belichick and his coaching staff.

Zavion Griffin-Hayes is a towering 6-foot-6, 235-pound rusher. Former UNC defensive coordinator Geoff Collins originally courted him to Chapel Hill. Belichick and son Steve, however, continued to make him a priority. Zavion landed nearly 45 scholarship offers including from in-state rivals North Carolina State and Duke. Atlantic Coast Conference heavyweight Miami and College Football Playoff qualifier Georgia also pursued him.

Jayden Griffin-Hayes is a leaner option at 6-foot-3, 200-pounds. He's also a three-star per 247Sports composite. However, he's bringing cat-quick rushing angles and versatility to the ‘Heels.

Belichick has thrived with long, athletic defenders dating back to past UNC legend Lawrence Taylor. Former New England Patriots linebackers Mike Vrabel, Roosevelt Colvin and more recently Jahlani Tavai are other past long Belichick defenders.

The ACC program have steadily created new recruiting momentum as Belichick soon coaches his first UNC team. North Carolina landed 6-foot-5 quarterback Travis Burgess on May 21. Belichick even flipped Texas A&M commit Trashawn Ruffin on St. Patrick's Day. The ‘Heels now rank No. 15 nationally among 2026 recruiting classes with 17 verbal commits now.