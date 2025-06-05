The Michigan football team extended an offer to a class of 2027 recruit on Wednesday, and this one is going to hit home for a lot of Wolverines fans. Four-star safety Charles Woodson Jr. announced that he has been offered by Michigan. Woodson Jr. is the son of Michigan legend Charles Woodson, who played for the Wolverines from 1995-1997. Woodson helped lead Michigan to a national championship in 1997, and he won the Heisman Trophy that season as well.

“NEW: Michigan has offered 2027 4-star safety Charles Woodson Jr,” On3 Recruits said in a post. “Jr. is the son of Wolverine legend and NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson.”

Charles Woodson Jr. is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #243 player in the 2027 recruiting class, the #23 safety and the #26 player in the state of Florida. Woodson Jr. currently attends Lake Nona High School in Orlando, FL. Because of the family history with the Michigan football program, it seems like the Wolverines probably have a good shot at eventually landing a commitment here.

After Charles Woodson finished up his Michigan career, he was drafted fourth overall in the 1998 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. Woodson ended up playing in the NFL for 17 years, and he also spent a good amount of time playing with the Green Bay Packers.

During his NFL career, Woodson went to nine Pro Bowls, he was a four-time First-Team All-Pro, he won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1998 and NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2009, and Woodson is a Super Bowl champion. He had a sensational career. Woodson is now in the Hall of Fame.

Charles Woodson is one of the most storied Michigan football players of all time. He accomplished a ton with the program during his college days, and then he went on to have a sensational professional career as well. He is one of the best players to ever wear the winged helmet.

Now, Charles Woodson Jr. is nearing his college football career. He has a lot of work to do to become as good as his dad, but he seems to be on his way to a special career as well. After the success that Woodson had at Michigan, the Wolverines would be thrilled to welcome another member of the family to the program.