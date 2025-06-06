Mike Elko is confident in elevating the Texas A&M Aggies to being an unstoppable force in all of SEC football.

Elko is entering his second season with the Aggies, fourth overall. He's been a positions coach for most of his coaching career before taking the head coaching job with the Duke Blue Devils in 2022. In two seasons, he granted them consecutive winning campaigns, going 16-9 as he helped them win the Military Bowl in 2022.

Joining Texas A&M in 2024, he looks to bring his success over to the program. Ahead of the 2025 season, he explained how he will make his goal happen.

“I think this is really important. Our goal is to build the best program we are capable of being… When we do that, it won't matter who we play or who is in the SEC. No one will be able to stop us,” Elko said.

What's next for Mike Elko, Texas A&M

Mike Elko's first season with the Texas A&M Aggies turned out to be a success.

Elko led them to an 8-5 record throughout the 2024 season, making an appearance at the Las Vegas Bowl as they lost to the USC Trojans. They ranked 25th in rushing offense and 87th in passing offense, which are areas they will look to improve going into 2025.

Texas A&M did have impressive wins last year. They blew out No. 9 Missouri 41-10 on Oct. 5 and took down No. 8 LSU 38-23 on Oct. 26, earning their two ranked wins throughout the season. Consistency will be the next step for the program, as they lost four of their five games to end the season.

Elko has proved that he can have the Aggies be highly competitive against the best teams in the country. However, 2025 will present his biggest challenge as he hopes to elevate them to the status of being the team to beat as a potential CFP contender.