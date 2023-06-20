New York Knicks star Julius Randle was one of the top prospects in the 2014 NBA Draft class. He averaged a double-double of 15.1 points and 10.4 rebounds in his single season of college basketball with the Kentucky Wildcats. After his standout season at Kentucky, the storied Los Angeles Lakers franchise drafted Randle with the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Recently, Randle hopped on the Podcast P with Paul George and dropped a shocking truth bomb on a wild injury he suffered prior to the 2014 NBA Draft, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

"When I was in college I was playing on a broken foot, and I never knew… I get to the draft, and they tell me [it's broken], and I'm like, 'Man what're you talking about?'… 'They're trying to kill my draft stock." — Julius Randle (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/VhQ8Am9de1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 20, 2023

Julius Randle, 28, has played nine years in the NBA and four as a member of the storied New York Knicks franchise. He averaged 25.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.3 blocks, 2.8 turnovers, and 3.0 personal fouls per game across 77 appearances this season (all starts).

The former University of Kentucky star shot the ball accurately from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign — Randle's 75.7% free-throw percentage was the second-highest of his entire pro career.

Julius Randle's foot injury as a college athlete certainly didn't prevent him from carving out a successful pro career for himself. After all, Randle has two All-Star and All-NBA appearances to his name, and he also won the league's Most Improved Player award back in the 2020-21 campaign.